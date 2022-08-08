Read full article on original website
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Yuma, Arizona mayor Douglas Nicholls called out the Washington D.C. mayor for complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in her city as Texas continues to send busses of migrants to the nation's capital. Mayor Douglas Nicholls joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to address how the federal government has failed...
Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
Katie Pavlich: Remember when Trump was called xenophobic for sending the National Guard to the border?
Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Democratic mayors only care about the border crisis when it is affecting them personally Friday on "The Five." KATIE PAVLICH: It is interesting that the mayor of the nation’s capital is not welcoming these people with open arms, given the narrative of the left that everybody who crosses the border illegally should be welcome to stay in whatever community that they choose. It is not true to say that Republican governors are sending these people all over the country. The federal government for a year and a half has been sending and flying illegal immigrants by the thousands to cities across the country in the dead of night because they know they are doing something wrong.
Washington Examiner
NYC mayor blames the migrant crisis on the wrong culprit
The border crisis has reached New York City, and Mayor Eric Adams isn’t too happy about it. “New York has been and will always be a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms,” Adams said in a Tuesday statement . “These very same humanitarian values apply to those who are experiencing homelessness. In New York City, we have both a moral — and legal — obligation to house anyone who is experiencing homelessness for any reason.”
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Volunteers who met the immigrants in Washington, DC, described how "shell-shocked these people were coming out of the buses."
MSNBC
Texas' Abbott tries to make his migrant bus plan even more of a spectacle
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is an agent of chaos. Over the last few months, Abbott has used his office to exacerbate immigration issues in his state and across the country in the run-up to his state's gubernatorial election in November. The Republican governor's plan centers on creating high-profile controversies involving the border to gin up outrage, and use that outrage to his political benefit.
'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings
SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Say They're 'Ready to Fight' Texas Gov in Video
A group of Texas mothers has unveiled an ad saying they are "ready to fight" to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, which describes itself as a "diverse group" of Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans, posted the video on Friday on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.
Texas border wall, Operation Lone Star a ‘bottomless pit’ for funds, state senator says
Before Texas' state-funded border wall is completed, Texas lawmakers must consider paying for border security initiatives currently in place, specifically the $4 billion state-funded Operation Lone Star.
This One Area that Makes Governor Abbott’s Campaign Worry
After raising a record amount for a Texas politician, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke still leaves some doubters about his run for Texas Governor. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott for the seat in Austin.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Update: How many migrants have been bused to Washington D.C. from the border by Texas Gov. Abbott since April?
In April, Texas Governor Abbott announced he would begin shipping illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. in response to the Biden administration's attempt to repeal Title 42. Tijuana-California BorderBarbara Zandoval/Unsplash.
Greg Abbott 'Put Obstacles' in Front of Uvalde Investigation: State Senator
The Texas state senator representing Uvalde is criticizing Governor Greg Abbott over his response to May's deadly school shooting and accusing the governor of creating roadblocks in the investigation of the failures made by multiple law enforcement agencies that day. In a Monday interview with CNN, state Senator Roland Gutierrez...
Biden created 'magnet of lawlessness' at border, says National Border Patrol Council VP
National Border Patrol Council VP Art Del Cueto applauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Friday on "America's Newsroom" after a bus full of migrants arrived in New York City from the Lone Star State. Del Cueto said the state is sending a message to liberal lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and New...
