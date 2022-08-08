St. Paul’s UCC in Marthasville is hosting the Festival in the Ville at Marthasville City Park Pavilion, which coincides with a huge car and bike show on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be activities for the whole family, including music by The Shaun and Mike Show, the Kids Ride on Parade, bounce house and slide, kids activities, vendors, pinewood derby demonstrations, flag ceremony, 50/50 drawing, Car and Bike Show and a Corn Hole Tournament. There will be a variety of food and beverages available for purchase.

MARTHASVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO