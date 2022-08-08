Read full article on original website
Boone Country Connection
New Melle Country Market Music Festival Sept. 10
New Melle Country Market is hosting the 2nd Annual New Melle Music Festival on September 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last year the Festival had over 1000 visitors, and a bigger crowd is expected this year. The music will play in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature Chris Lozano and the Coyote Band.
Boone Country Connection
Augusta Harvest Festival September 16 & 17
Save the date for the 2022 Augusta Harvest Festival, September 16 & 17. The event kicks off Friday night the 16th with “Swinging in the Vines," a gourmet picnic at Honey Bee Vineyards, a private vineyard in Augusta. Take a ride on a pumpkin wagon and then collect your...
Boone Country Connection
Festival in the Ville with Car & Bike Show Sept. 10
St. Paul’s UCC in Marthasville is hosting the Festival in the Ville at Marthasville City Park Pavilion, which coincides with a huge car and bike show on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be activities for the whole family, including music by The Shaun and Mike Show, the Kids Ride on Parade, bounce house and slide, kids activities, vendors, pinewood derby demonstrations, flag ceremony, 50/50 drawing, Car and Bike Show and a Corn Hole Tournament. There will be a variety of food and beverages available for purchase.
Boone Country Connection
Femme Osage UCC Annual Picnic August 21
Join Femme Osage UCC for their Annual Picnic on Sunday, August 21, from 12 to 6 p.m. The dinner will be served cafeteria-style and is all you can eat. It will feature kettle-cooked beef and deep-fried chicken. Femme Osage UCC, located at 4360 Cappeln Osage Rd, Augusta, MO. The picnic...
This peaceful retreat on a cattle farm in Steelville, Missouri, is an excellent getaway for peace-seeking beef lovers.
Occasionally you find a place that supersedes expectations, and this is one of those instances. My significant other and I decided to find a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the big city, work, and stress.
feastmagazine.com
Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August
After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
Boone Country Connection
New Melle’s First 140 Years Presentation August 14
Mark your calendars for New Melle’s First 140 Years, a photo presentation of buildings and landmarks identified by location and date. Ruth Busdieker, a board member of the Boone Duden Historical Society, will present this event. The presentation will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8 West Hwy...
spotonillinois.com
Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell
ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
stlmag.com
Local design pros dish on the latest trends in kitchens
The kitchen has long been the heart of the home. In recent years, however, families have spent even more time in their kitchens: working from home, building science fair projects, scratch-baking the occasional loaf of bread. Familiarity may not have bred complete contempt for your space, but you may be thinking that it could use a refresh.
Contact 2 helps save Ferguson woman from foreclosure
A volunteer from FOX 2 Contact 2 helps a Ferguson homeowner save their home from foreclosure.
Boone Country Connection
NMSR is One of Four Awarded "Sharing Success" Grants From CREC and CoBank
TROY, MO, August 8, 2022 – Four charitable organizations were each awarded a $5,000 “Sharing Success” grant by Cuivre River Electric Cooperative (CREC) and CoBank. The recipients of the 2022 grants are Anne’s Anchor, New Melle Sports & Recreation (NMSR), The Sparrow’s Nest, and Warren County Literacy.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK
The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
ST. LOUIS — Video circulated on social media earlier this year showed hundreds of people taking over a community room at the Ely Walker Lofts, reportedly part of a short-term rental party that overwhelmed the Washington Ave. space. It's the same building where, in March, bullets shattered the front...
Why some students would not get bus service for school
A school district in Jefferson County is cutting their bus service for certain students due to driver shortages which causes many parents to fear for their children's safety.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Ballwin Taco Bell Goes Up in Flames
A Taco Bell in Ballwin was gutted by fire early this morning. According to Fox 2 News, drivers passing by the 1300 block of Manchester around 3 a.m. noticed flames inside the fast food restaurant. Fire crews responded to find the building's roof and insides had been extensively damaged by the blaze.
Washington Missourian
Fire destroys Union garage
No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
KMOV
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption
ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
