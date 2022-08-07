ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Diane Lutz Springer
2d ago

I loved that show and all the actors! His daughter wrote such a loving tribute. Sending love to his family and may he fly with the angels.

GB in Fl
2d ago

Gee wiz ... this is getting ridiculous 🙁 I still catch this show and a bunch of all those other good ones ... they are all leaving us 😫 I'm so heartbroken.

Timothy Nitka
2d ago

right now I am watching Magnum P.I. it is a sad day in Hollywood, now two actors have passed away from Magnum P.I. R.I.P. Roger say hi 👋 to Mr Higgins 😀

Beloved actor, director Roger E. Mosley has died, daughter announces

Roger Earl Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the CBS series "Magnum, P.I.", has died. Mosley's daughter, Ch-a, announced his death on Facebook. In a statement, she wrote: "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your "coach Mosley" your "TC" from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."Mosley was 83. 
Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at 83 after clinging to life for three days following major car accident: Family celebrates his legacy and says he would have HATED 'any crying done in his name'

Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley has died at the age of 83, his daughter announced on Sunday. The Los Angeles-born actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries from an auto accident in Lynwood, California three days ago, his daughter Ch-a told The Hollywood Reporter. She announced the sad...
Breaking: ‘Grease’ Star Olivia Newton-John Dies At 73

Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73. She had been battling stage 4 cancer for a third time. The news was confirmed by her husband. It has been reported that Olivia Newton-John, best known for starring in the hit musical movie Grease, has died at the age of 73. She had been battling her third bout of cancer. Her husband released the following statement:
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication

UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
