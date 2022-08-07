Read full article on original website
Minnesota Skyrocketing Child Care Costs Compared To South Dakota
You just had your first child and now taking maternity leave. What a joy to begin a family. It's a new beginning on several fronts. Parenting is number one. And, after a few months, you will try and resume your life and your job. Several responsibilities come with having a...
Is It Legal To Break A Car Window To Save A Dog In Minnesota?
It has been a hot summer in Minnesota. If you see that someone has thoughtlessly left a dog in a hot car is it legal in Minnesota to bust the window to save the pet's life?. On a 75-degree day, the inside of a parked car can climb to 110 degrees in minutes.
Rare Supermoon To Make Last Appearance Over SD, Minnesota, & Iowa
Are you ready for the final “Supermoon” of 2022 over South Dakota, Minnesota, & Iowa? Looks like the weather could be good for viewing!. The full “Sturgeon Supermoon” will be the last big Supermoon of 2022. The weather forecast looks like it could be good viewing...
This Was Just Voted “Best Gas Station” In Minnesota & Iowa 2022
It's been described as not just a gas station but a "way of life." Now, this business has been named the "Best Gas Station Brand" in Minnesota & Iowa. When most folks fill up their vehicle with gas they stop at a place that will give them a lot more options than just fuel.
South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security
Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety. In...
2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?
With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
Murders Way Up in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
New numbers are providing a disturbing insight into just how violent the world we live in is now. According to data from the FBI, 2020 saw the largest single-year increase in the number of murders in the United States, a jump of nearly 30 percent from 2019. But it's the...
Holy Cow! This Is The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota!
I can't imagine what it was like for the mother who gave birth to the biggest baby ever born in Minnesota. He was one, big baby!. The other day we got to talking about babies, big heads, and tough births. I am the father of two wonderful children. At birth,...
TV Show Says This Is “Ugliest House In Minnesota”. Yikes!
This TV show is looking for the Ugliest Houses In America. Check out why they think this Minnesota house is the ugliest in the state. What do you think?. We've all driven by houses and wondered what the story was behind that place. On HGTV there is a show called...
Chips From South Dakota Town Better Than Minnesota Town’s Chips
You know how it is when you meet your soulmate? Everything seems to fall in place, the world seems a little quieter, a little better, a little brighter, and a little kinder. That was exactly how it was, the first time someone suggested that I try Dakota Style Honey Mustard Potato Chips. I can't be sure, but I think I even heard a small angel choir, singing quietly.
How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair
Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron. But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?. Once again in 2022, the fair...
Are Iowa Folks Really Suffering From “Corn Sweat”?
If you have been feeling sweatier than usual in Iowa, this might just be the reason why. Corn. Corn might be making you really sweaty. According to the Washington Post ‘Corn sweat’ is making the air in the Midwest oppressively muggy. This summer many portions of Iowa have...
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
It’s Iowa’s Oldest Restaurant and it Just Might Be Its Very Best
It's no surprise this place has been in business since the 1850s, as it serves up one of the tastiest meals you're likely to find in the Hawkeye State. On the menu: Mushroom and Swiss Burger, Delicious Broasted Chicken, and maybe, just maybe, the best Pork Tenderloin Sandwich in the entire state.
Are There Laws about What You Can Name Your Baby in South Dakota?
The name you're given as a child is a pretty important thing. Fortunately, my parents didn't stick me with something awful when I was born. In school, I grew up knowing a young girl named Bertha, and needless to say, Bertha caught a fair amount of crap from the other kids growing up after being blessed with that gem of a name. The name Bertha wasn't even remotely contemporary back in the early 70s, and it still hasn't made a resurgence yet today.
These Are The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Iowa
Show me the money! While most people would like to make as much money as they can for their hard work, it should be said that money isn't everything to everyone. Some people want to work jobs where they have fewer hours and can spend more time with their families. Some people want better benefits or more vacation days. It is very true that money can't solve every problem someone might have. I will also say I've never seen someone mad on a new jetski, or a new yacht.
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!
The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
Watch Out For These 10 Minnesota Fugitives On The Run
You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to keep your guard up, and just always let someone know where you are going. Similar to...
Minnesota’s Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
