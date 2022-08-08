1 person seriously injured in Cumberland county single car crash

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a single car crash in Fayetteville.

The crash happened Sunday evening in the the 3200 block of Coleman Road near Eastover. Upon arrival, responding crews from Eastover and Wade Fire Rescues found a single pickup truck that traveled off the road into the woods, and struck a tree.

According to officials crews worked to remove the driver who was pinned in the cab of the truck. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

There is no more information at this time.