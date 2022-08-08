Erie Police respond to reported shooting at West 29th St.

There was heavy police presence in the 500 block of West 29th Street Sunday night.

When our crews arrived on the scene around 8 p.m., there we at least 10 police vehicles in the neighborhood.

Our crews also saw police putting down colored marker cones and picking up shell casings. Witnesses told us they heard multiple gunshots.

We did reach out to Erie County 911 and City of Erie Police but neither released any information.

