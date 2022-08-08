ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Man injured in West Haven shooting

By Riley Millette
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBER0_0h8XX0jc00

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday.

The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials.

West Haven police are calling this an isolated incident with no further threat to the public. The West Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division will assume the investigation.

WTNH

