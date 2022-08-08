ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Back 2 School: Students in Fulton, DeKalb counties and more heading back to school Monday morning

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Monday is the first day of schools for thousands more students in metro Atlanta.

Districts heading back Monday morning include: Fulton County, DeKalb County and Oglethorpe County.

Not all students in Oglethorpe County are heading back on Monday, though. District officials are dividing them in half to help phase the students back into the building.

Get ready to head #Back2School with Fred Blankenship, Lori Wilson, Brian Monahan and Mike Shields on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Fulton County

Students in Fulton County better make sure they keep their phones put away while they’re in class. Fulton County Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney said starting this year, students will no longer be able to use their phones in class without their teacher’s permission.

They also have a renewed focus on school safety. They’ve hired more officers for their police force and invested millions into a new security camera system.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County Schools are also investing millions of dollars into their schools.

A video showcasing the leaking ceilings, exposed electrical wiring, mold and raw sewage inside of Druid Hills High School was released in April. In June, the school board approved $50 million in funding to make major renovations to the school.

Oglethorpe County

Students with last names between A and L will head back to the classroom on Monday. Students with last names between M and Z get one more day of summer vacation before they head back to school on Tuesday.

Tips to score savings on back-to-school supplies Here are a few tips on how to beat inflation when it comes to back-to-school shopping. (NCD)

