ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Shouldering the weight of four million women: PNG elects its first female MP in a decade

By Jo Chandler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwuOl_0h8XVg1h00

The celebrations when news broke that Rufina Peter had been elected governor of Papua New Guinea’s Central Province had a particular sweetness.

Not only had she won a bruising, exhausting and at times dangerous campaign , but she would be the first woman elected to her country’s parliament in a decade. She will be just the eighth female MP in the country’s history.

But Peter, an economist, almost didn’t get to go to high school.

Peter’s home village is in the rugged Owen Stanley Range – a short flight but a tough six-plus hour drive from the capital, Port Moresby, when the road is passable.

Related: ‘Enough is enough’: the fight to elect women to Papua New Guinea’s men-only parliament

One of eight children, she and her older brother were due to start high school the same year. “And my mother said: ‘Oh, let Rufina stay and help me and let Jimmy go to high school’. And my father said: ‘No – she worked hard, and she’s going to high school’,” says Peter.

The family were lucky – the Catholic-run high school at the government station of Tapini had a good academic reputation. But the costs of having four kids in high school simultaneously were beyond her father’s income as a medical orderly. “I had to start working at a very young age to take care of my school fees, clothes, the basic necessities,” says Peter.

“I was grateful that someone spoke up. And instead of it being my mother, it was my father.”

Last year as Peter, 52, prepared for the 2022 election campaign, male authority again cracked opened the door to opportunity. Chiefs from Tapini and other centres in her home district, including a former provincial governor, broke with their male leadership tradition to give her their endorsement.

Having surprised all by getting the most votes of any female candidate in the country in the 2017 election, Peter told reporters she hoped that with these men behind her, maybe this time she would get over the line.

Last Friday night, after four weeks of an election process plagued by violence, chaos, missing ballots, incomplete voter rolls and fraud allegations, Peter secured enough preferences to unseat the sitting member, high-profile businessman Robert Agarobe.

The result triggered a cascade of social media congratulations and relief that after five years of all-male rule, and 10 years since a woman was elected, at least one of the 118 seats of the next PNG parliament would be held by a woman.

“Rufina is intelligent. She stands for everything we call democracy and good governance,” says Dr Orovu Sepoe, a political scientist and expert on women’s activism in PNG.

Peter was Sepoe’s student in the 1990s, before going on to senior roles in agricultural and economic policy and banking.

“Her win is a plus for PNG and all women after the disappointing drought following the 2017 election.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyeVy_0h8XVg1h00
Kessy Sawang, who is running in the Madang Rai Coast seat, is the only other female candidate still in contention for a seat in this year’s election. Photograph: Godfreeman Kaptigau/The Guardian

Just one other woman remains in contention for a seat in the next PNG parliament. Kessy Sawang, a former senior PNG treasury official and deputy commissioner of customs, is still in the running for the Madang Rai Coast seat, where counting has dragged for over two weeks.

Sepoe says that if, as it appears, only one or two women are elected, “they may be expected to shoulder the weight of four million-plus women of PNG. This is an injustice. This election was messy from day one, and has not done justice to many capable female candidates.”

The prime minister, James Marape, has said his Pangu party has the numbers to form a coalition government. In that event Peter, a member of the People’s National Congress (PNC) party headed by former prime minister Peter O’Neill, will be on the opposition benches.

Peter says she initially decided to run for office out of frustration at the continued deterioration of infrastructure, services and living conditions.

After securing a strong vote in 2017, she worked full-time toward her election in 2022, travelling to villages across the province, handing out her CV and trying to persuade voters that supporting a woman was in their interests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXG6G_0h8XVg1h00
A woman waits to vote at the Gordons International School polling location. East electorate in Port Moresby Photograph: Godfreeman Kaptigau/The Guardian

“I had to challenge them about the perceptions of women, especially women in leadership. I would just use the analogy of a woman in a home, and what she does when she wakes up, how many jobs she gets done before she sleeps ... And then I say, ‘pick a woman who is qualified to run for this office, and don’t you think she is going to do the same in this house, this parliament house?’ Of course she is.”

It’s been exhausting and consuming. It has also been dangerous , and Peter recounts direct threats to her safety and that of her team.

As a recent analysis by the Pacific Women’s Political Empowerment Research frankly observed of PNG, “the barriers that all women face when campaigning – namely violence, corruption and money politics – are still almost insurmountable”.

So, why do it? “Because honestly, I would be equally responsible for the lack of development, and I could not live with that. You know, the least I can do is put my hand up.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

James Marape returned as prime minister in Papua New Guinea after fraught election

James Marape has been returned as Papua New Guinea’s prime minister for its 11th parliament after a fraught and violent election period that has run for roughly six weeks. Marape – who became prime minister in 2019 after toppling his predecessor and former party leader, Peter O’Neill – was invited to form government by the governor general, after his Pangu Pati secured 36 seats and was able to strike deals with coalition partners to bring its numbers to more than 80.
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter O'neill
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Png#Corruption#Papua New Guinea#Catholic#Tapini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
The Guardian

What’s behind the FBI swoop on Donald Trump’s Florida home?

It’s remarkable that it didn’t leak. A story of this magnitude – the FBI raiding the compound of a former president, executing a search warrant in connection with a criminal investigation – is the kind of story that every well-connected reporter in Washington would usually have heard about. But the major papers seemed surprised on Monday night, scrambling to catch up as the story unfolded. In the end, the person who broke the news was Donald Trump himself, posting on his own somewhat anaemic Maga blogging platform, Truth Social. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said. “They even broke into my safe.”
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

396K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy