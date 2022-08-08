ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Suspect arrested in Lexington murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment. The shooting happened on June 19. Police say just before 11 p.m....
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Man arrested in Lexington murder investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in a June shooting death in Lexington. On June 19, Randy Wise was shot and killed in his vehicle on Charles Avenue. The Lexington Police Department said in a news release, that an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Woman charged after man fatally hit in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) Teresa Elam has been arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under controlled substance and failure to present a driver’s license, according to Assistant Chief Darin Allgood with the Georgetown Police Department. The victim was also identified as Jacob Charles, 28, of Georgetown. Allgood added the...
GEORGETOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Carter Co Man Arrested after Stabbing

The Olive Hill Police Department reports that a man was flown to a nearby Hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed multiple times. Police say the call came in just before 6:15 AM Sunday morning on Penson Street. Investigators say the original call came in as a report of a prowler in the area. The victim was last listed to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was identified as Jared Binion, who was taken into custody. Olive Hill Police say he was also injured during the incident and taken to an area Hospital for treatment. The Olive Hill Police Dept. said Binion does have a criminal history. He’s currently lodged at the Carter Co Detention Center.
OLIVE HILL, KY
WKYT 27

Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge. According to his arrest citation, 53-year-old Tilley is accused of having sex with a victim without her consent. It allegedly happened at a downtown Lexington hotel back on April 15. The citation says the...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Body found on side of I-71/I-75 in northern Ky. May have been hit by semi.

A major Kentucky interstate was closed for five hours after a man was found deceased on the shoulder of the roadway. The body of 60-year-old Donalt Holt, of Independence, was found near the 12th and Pike Street exit of northbound I-71/I-75 in Kenton County Monday morning just before 7:00, according to a report by WCPO.com and other northern Kentucky media outlets.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police warn of Medicare scam circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a Medicare scam making rounds in the community. The scammer made themself appear credible and trustworthy, according to a Facebook post from the police department. When the would-be victim of one of these calls said they felt more comfortable calling Medicare directly, the scammer hung up on them.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on Sunday morning. According to officials, the accident was initially caused by a downpour. The drivers involved had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles, leading to the multi-vehicle accident. The accident was around...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Man injured after being stabbed multiple times

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) -Olive Hill Police Department said a man was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed six times in Olive Hill. Police say the call came in just before 6:15 a.m. on Penson Street. Investigators say the original call came in as...
OLIVE HILL, KY

