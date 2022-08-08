The Olive Hill Police Department reports that a man was flown to a nearby Hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed multiple times. Police say the call came in just before 6:15 AM Sunday morning on Penson Street. Investigators say the original call came in as a report of a prowler in the area. The victim was last listed to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was identified as Jared Binion, who was taken into custody. Olive Hill Police say he was also injured during the incident and taken to an area Hospital for treatment. The Olive Hill Police Dept. said Binion does have a criminal history. He’s currently lodged at the Carter Co Detention Center.

OLIVE HILL, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO