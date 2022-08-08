Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested in Lexington murder case
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment. The shooting happened on June 19. Police say just before 11 p.m....
foxlexington.com
Man arrested in Lexington murder investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in a June shooting death in Lexington. On June 19, Randy Wise was shot and killed in his vehicle on Charles Avenue. The Lexington Police Department said in a news release, that an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan.
WKYT 27
Tip leads Lexington police to arrest suspect on the run for more than a year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a Crime Stoppers tip helped lead them to a suspect they’ve been looking for for more than a year. The arrest Tuesday night led to a large police presence on Nickwood Trail, which is a neighborhood near Liberty Elementary School. Police said...
WTVQ
Woman charged after man fatally hit in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) Teresa Elam has been arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under controlled substance and failure to present a driver’s license, according to Assistant Chief Darin Allgood with the Georgetown Police Department. The victim was also identified as Jacob Charles, 28, of Georgetown. Allgood added the...
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
WKYT 27
‘Good Samaritan’ killed in Georgetown crash identified; driver facing charges
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say one person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Georgetown Monday night. It happened on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive. That’s not far from I-75. The coroner says the victim, now identified as 28-year-old Jacob “Jake”...
wklw.com
Carter Co Man Arrested after Stabbing
The Olive Hill Police Department reports that a man was flown to a nearby Hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed multiple times. Police say the call came in just before 6:15 AM Sunday morning on Penson Street. Investigators say the original call came in as a report of a prowler in the area. The victim was last listed to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was identified as Jared Binion, who was taken into custody. Olive Hill Police say he was also injured during the incident and taken to an area Hospital for treatment. The Olive Hill Police Dept. said Binion does have a criminal history. He’s currently lodged at the Carter Co Detention Center.
wdrb.com
Remains returned to family of missing 4-year-old discovered in Bullitt County wooded area
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Month's after a missing little girl's body was found, it has finally been returned to the family. It has been what Serenity McKinney's grandmothers describe as a rollercoaster of emotions. Remembering her on what would have been her fifth birthday the same week her remains have returned.
Former Kentucky justice secretary arrested on rape charges
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley has been arrested on rape charges.
WLWT 5
Convicted rapist from northern Kentucky high school seeks juvenile detention until age 21
COVINGTON, Ky. — A convicted rapist who turns 20 years old in September remains in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice's Northern Kentucky Youth Development Center. His victims were promised he would be in prison by now, but a lawsuit filed in Franklin County, outside of where...
WKYT 27
Man dead after going over Georgetown dam, getting caught in undertow
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an incident in Georgetown. The coroner says it happened Sunday at Great Crossing Park. According to the coroner, the man was floating on a raft or tube when he got too close to the dam and went over. He then got caught in the undertow of the dam.
WKYT 27
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
WKYT 27
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge. According to his arrest citation, 53-year-old Tilley is accused of having sex with a victim without her consent. It allegedly happened at a downtown Lexington hotel back on April 15. The citation says the...
k105.com
Body found on side of I-71/I-75 in northern Ky. May have been hit by semi.
A major Kentucky interstate was closed for five hours after a man was found deceased on the shoulder of the roadway. The body of 60-year-old Donalt Holt, of Independence, was found near the 12th and Pike Street exit of northbound I-71/I-75 in Kenton County Monday morning just before 7:00, according to a report by WCPO.com and other northern Kentucky media outlets.
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley has turned himself into authorities after an arrest citation was issued for him in connection with a rape accusation. Tilley served as state public safety cabinet secretary and justice from 2015 to 2019. The citation against Tilley says he...
WTVQ
Georgetown police warn of Medicare scam circulating
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a Medicare scam making rounds in the community. The scammer made themself appear credible and trustworthy, according to a Facebook post from the police department. When the would-be victim of one of these calls said they felt more comfortable calling Medicare directly, the scammer hung up on them.
WLWT 5
New security video reveals new details in Over-the-Rhine shooting that left 9 wounded
CINCINNATI — New security video is revealing new details of a shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured. The video taken from inside Urban Transit Shop shows a barrage of gunfire then a six-second gap and another barrage of gunfire. At least 22 shots are fired. An exact...
WHAS 11
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
WKYT 27
Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on Sunday morning. According to officials, the accident was initially caused by a downpour. The drivers involved had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles, leading to the multi-vehicle accident. The accident was around...
WSAZ
Man injured after being stabbed multiple times
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) -Olive Hill Police Department said a man was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed six times in Olive Hill. Police say the call came in just before 6:15 a.m. on Penson Street. Investigators say the original call came in as...
