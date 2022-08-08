Read full article on original website
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding
Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
WATCH: Idiotic Tourists Hand Feed Elk Cow at Rocky Mountain National Park
In outdoor news that is both unbelievable and makes perfect sense for people visiting National Parks in this day and age, a group of tourists was recorded feeding and petting a wild elk cow in Rocky Mountain National Park. In the video, posted on Instagram courtesy of Vic Schendel, a group of people gathers in front of a female elk. They let it lick their hands, pet it on the head, and possibly give it food. That’s a big no-no with wildlife.
Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park
It doesn’t get any better than this. Two absolutely massive animals going head-to-head in a river, hoping they are the dominant one to get the girl they’re chasing. Elk tend to duke it out during the rut every year for breeding rights. Going horn to horn to gather your harem of women… talk about a scary way to go about it. I mean, bulls can weigh up to 1,000-pounds and they larger they are, the larger their antlers get. A […] The post Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Glacier National Park Reveals Identity of Victim in Rising Wolf Mountain
On July 25, a Glacier National Park tourist fell to his death while climbing Rising Wolf Mountain. Now that the park officials have informed next of kin, they have revealed that the victim was 79-year-old Bob Biondi. According to the park’s previous report, Biondi, a Lutz, Florida native, attempted to...
