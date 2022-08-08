ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding

Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Idiotic Tourists Hand Feed Elk Cow at Rocky Mountain National Park

In outdoor news that is both unbelievable and makes perfect sense for people visiting National Parks in this day and age, a group of tourists was recorded feeding and petting a wild elk cow in Rocky Mountain National Park. In the video, posted on Instagram courtesy of Vic Schendel, a group of people gathers in front of a female elk. They let it lick their hands, pet it on the head, and possibly give it food. That’s a big no-no with wildlife.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park

It doesn’t get any better than this. Two absolutely massive animals going head-to-head in a river, hoping they are the dominant one to get the girl they’re chasing. Elk tend to duke it out during the rut every year for breeding rights. Going horn to horn to gather your harem of women… talk about a scary way to go about it. I mean, bulls can weigh up to 1,000-pounds and they larger they are, the larger their antlers get. A […] The post Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#The Beachie Creek Fire#The Forest Service

Comments / 0

Community Policy