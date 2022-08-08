ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waianae, HI

Crash in Waianae leaves moped driver dead

By Julissa Briseno
 2 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a fatal motor vehicle collision on Sunday morning, August 7 around 10:16 a.m.

A sedan and a moped near Guard Street on Farrington Highway in Waianae collided as they came from opposite directions.

According to police, the moped was driving westbound on Farrington Highway when he crashed into the sedan that was traveling in the opposite direction while making a left turn on a private driveway.

Emergency Medical Services said the moped driver, a 64-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the sedan sustained no injuries.

If you have any information, you can get in touch with HPD Traffic Division at (808)-723-3413.

