2 charged with forging signatures for RI teen gov candidate
The two 18-year-olds turned themselves in, according to Jamestown police.
ABC6.com
Magaziner moves into home in Congressional District 2
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island Congressional candidate Seth Magaziner has moved into District 2. A campaign spokeswoman confirmed Magainzer moved from his Providence home to a home in the Edgewood section of Cranston that he is renting. The spokeswoman said he will be fully registered at the new...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Local Bus Riders Have More Options Now
If you’ve been seeing more RIPTA buses in and around East Greenwich lately, it’s not your imagination. Back in June, RIPTA added a new bus route, Bus #16, to their schedule running east/west and covering Quonset, NEIT and Bald Hill Road. The added route was in addition to increasing the frequency for Bus #14 which runs north/south along Post Road from Providence to either Narragansett or Newport. East Greenwich is also served by Bus #66 (URI-Providence) which picks up riders at the Park and Ride at the intersection of South County Trail at Route 4.
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
‘The Dunk’ no more? Amica set to take over naming rights
The Lincoln-based insurance company is expected to take over naming rights from Dunkin' -- which has held the right for 20 years.
Statewide Candidates Flock to New Bedford Feast
New Bedford's first Feast of the Blessed Sacrament celebration since 2019 was likely met with record-setting attendance this past weekend, not just by patrons but by statewide candidates for office as well. In a rare statewide election year with four open seats for Constitutional office – Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney...
GoLocalProv
New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick
New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
Rhode Islanders returning from summer hotspot brawl on ferry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a...
rimonthly.com
The Largest WaterFire of the Season Will Be a Cultural Extravaganza
Downtown Providence will be lit with the warm glow of a full WaterFire lighting on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a very special celebration. The weekend’s events are sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) to celebrate the vibrant communities of color here in Rhode Island. Connect with the community village of more than forty POC-funded nonprofits that offer critical services and opportunities to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the state.
Portsmouth Haunted Restaurant Visit Leads to Trip to Forgotten Cemetery
Nothing goes with the paranormal like pizza, but a trip to this haunted Portsmouth, Rhode Island restaurant has me more hungry for the renovation of a long-forgotten burial ground. We previously told you about the history and the hauntings of the Valley Inn, which was also featured last year on...
ABC6.com
Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro superintendent of water, Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
ABC6.com
“It’s a little scary but kind of out of our control” Block Island ferry fight unsettles tourists
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Caught on camera Monday, a fight breaking out on board the Block Island ferry. Video going viral on social media showing the fight, and the moment members of the U.S. Coast Guard jumped onboard the boat just after 9:30 p.m. “There was like a bunch...
eastgreenwichnews.com
EGLL’s Boys Intermediate Team Wins State, Competes in Regionals
Above: East Greenwich Intermediates, the R.I. State Championship team. Submitted photo. East Greenwich Little League only started its Intermediate division last year but it got off to a good start in 2021 and this year the EG team won the state championship and traveled to Long Island to compete in regionals. While they didn’t make it far, the team garnered a lot of praise for its resilience and sportsmanship.
ABC6.com
Large police presence at Block Island ferry terminal
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A large police presence was called to the Block Island ferry terminal in Narragansett Monday night. An ABC 6 News crew arrived before 11 p.m. and saw members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North Kingstown police and Rhode Island State Police on scene.
johnstonsunrise.net
Elks annual 365 Outing
It’s a tradition unlike any other. An event steeped with love, caring and compassion. It’s an event hosted by 110 valuable volunteers who actually pay – then serve – an unlimited food menu of charcoal-grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, watermelon, chilled water and soda, merriment and music as well as a variety of gifts to some 1,200 plus special guests.
ABC6.com
Parachutist from Rhode Island National Guard gets stuck in Exeter tree
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island National Guard said a parachutist got stuck in a tree in Exeter Monday afternoon. The man landed at about 12 p.m. in the tree on Glen Rock Road. General Andrew Chevalier said the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was training for...
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Turnto10.com
State police: 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in Ballard's fight
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told NBC 10 News that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
MilitaryTimes
Soldier becomes Rhode Island Guard’s first Black colonel
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island National Guard has its first Black colonel. Sharon Harmon attained the rank of colonel at a promotion ceremony Saturday at the Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Fogarty, in East Greenwich, the National Guard said in a statement. “I pray that my promotion...
