East Greenwich, RI

ABC6.com

Magaziner moves into home in Congressional District 2

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island Congressional candidate Seth Magaziner has moved into District 2. A campaign spokeswoman confirmed Magainzer moved from his Providence home to a home in the Edgewood section of Cranston that he is renting. The spokeswoman said he will be fully registered at the new...
CRANSTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Local Bus Riders Have More Options Now

If you’ve been seeing more RIPTA buses in and around East Greenwich lately, it’s not your imagination. Back in June, RIPTA added a new bus route, Bus #16, to their schedule running east/west and covering Quonset, NEIT and Bald Hill Road. The added route was in addition to increasing the frequency for Bus #14 which runs north/south along Post Road from Providence to either Narragansett or Newport. East Greenwich is also served by Bus #66 (URI-Providence) which picks up riders at the Park and Ride at the intersection of South County Trail at Route 4.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Statewide Candidates Flock to New Bedford Feast

New Bedford's first Feast of the Blessed Sacrament celebration since 2019 was likely met with record-setting attendance this past weekend, not just by patrons but by statewide candidates for office as well. In a rare statewide election year with four open seats for Constitutional office – Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick

New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

The Largest WaterFire of the Season Will Be a Cultural Extravaganza

Downtown Providence will be lit with the warm glow of a full WaterFire lighting on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a very special celebration. The weekend’s events are sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) to celebrate the vibrant communities of color here in Rhode Island. Connect with the community village of more than forty POC-funded nonprofits that offer critical services and opportunities to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro superintendent of water, Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
ATTLEBORO, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

EGLL’s Boys Intermediate Team Wins State, Competes in Regionals

Above: East Greenwich Intermediates, the R.I. State Championship team. Submitted photo. East Greenwich Little League only started its Intermediate division last year but it got off to a good start in 2021 and this year the EG team won the state championship and traveled to Long Island to compete in regionals. While they didn’t make it far, the team garnered a lot of praise for its resilience and sportsmanship.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Large police presence at Block Island ferry terminal

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A large police presence was called to the Block Island ferry terminal in Narragansett Monday night. An ABC 6 News crew arrived before 11 p.m. and saw members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North Kingstown police and Rhode Island State Police on scene.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Elks annual 365 Outing

It’s a tradition unlike any other. An event steeped with love, caring and compassion. It’s an event hosted by 110 valuable volunteers who actually pay – then serve – an unlimited food menu of charcoal-grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, watermelon, chilled water and soda, merriment and music as well as a variety of gifts to some 1,200 plus special guests.
WARWICK, RI
MilitaryTimes

Soldier becomes Rhode Island Guard’s first Black colonel

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island National Guard has its first Black colonel. Sharon Harmon attained the rank of colonel at a promotion ceremony Saturday at the Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Fogarty, in East Greenwich, the National Guard said in a statement. “I pray that my promotion...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

