If you’ve been seeing more RIPTA buses in and around East Greenwich lately, it’s not your imagination. Back in June, RIPTA added a new bus route, Bus #16, to their schedule running east/west and covering Quonset, NEIT and Bald Hill Road. The added route was in addition to increasing the frequency for Bus #14 which runs north/south along Post Road from Providence to either Narragansett or Newport. East Greenwich is also served by Bus #66 (URI-Providence) which picks up riders at the Park and Ride at the intersection of South County Trail at Route 4.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 18 HOURS AGO