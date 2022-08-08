ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alba man arrested, charged with murder after stabbing in Tyler

By Sage Sowels
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — An Alba man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man around 5 a.m. on Sunday in Tyler.

Chance Hull, 22, of Alba, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to police and his bond was set at $500,000.

Police were called to the 1900 block of south Sneed Avenue regarding a stabbing Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers saw one person with stab wounds and Hull, who was attempting to provide first aid, although he was later arrested.

Andy Erbaugh, with the Tyler Police Department, said that a physical altercation led up to the stabbing. EMS took the victim to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Maribel De Leon
3d ago

he should get some credit because he didn't leave him there to die. he was trying to assist him. probably just an argument between freinds that ended up bad. he regrets it i bet. poor guy. now spending his life in prison for something that wasn't planned.

