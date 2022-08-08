Alba man arrested, charged with murder after stabbing in Tyler

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — An Alba man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man around 5 a.m. on Sunday in Tyler.

Chance Hull, 22, of Alba, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to police and his bond was set at $500,000.

Police were called to the 1900 block of south Sneed Avenue regarding a stabbing Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers saw one person with stab wounds and Hull, who was attempting to provide first aid, although he was later arrested.

Andy Erbaugh, with the Tyler Police Department, said that a physical altercation led up to the stabbing. EMS took the victim to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.