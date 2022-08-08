Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
WCVB
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ABC6.com
State police say fight breaks out on unscheduled ferry without troopers
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a ferry where a fight broke out Monday night was unscheduled and had no troopers on it. Police said Tuesday the unscheduled ferry was added because of crowding. Monday night, several law enforcement agencies, including state police and the...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. Video obtained by ABC 6 News shows multiple men swinging punches at each other in the middle of the outdoor bar scene.
ABC6.com
Fire rips through Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through a Pawtucket home Wednesday morning. The fire started just after 9 a.m. on Ballston Avenue. The flames burned through the second floor of the home, charring the outside. Witnesses at the scene told ABC 6 News that two boys were able...
Eyewitness News
State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
ABC6.com
State police identify woman, 22, killed in Providence motorcycle crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified a woman killed in a motorcycle crash in Providence over the weekend. The crash happened just before midnight Saturday on Interstate 95 north. Investigators said the motorcyclist, identified as Yessica Coreas-Hernandez, of New Bedford, lost control of her motorcycle...
nrinow.news
Six injured in Pascoag crash; Firefighters respond to three calls by Wallum Lake in three hours
BURRILLVILLE – A two-vehicle crash on Old Wallum Lake Road early Sunday morning left six people with injuries, including two in serious condition, according to emergency responders. Police say a Burrillville man now is facing several charges related to the incident, including one count of driving under the influence.
fallriverreporter.com
7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence
The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
WCVB
Massachusetts teenager dies of injuries suffered in Upton crash, police say
UPTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and four other young men are seriously injured following a crash in the town of Upton, according to police. Upton police said the crash happened at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets and involved a 2019 Acura ILX sedan.
ABC6.com
Legal expert dissects manslaughter, negligent homicide acquittal of New Hampshire truck driver
LANCASTER, N.H. (WLNE)– Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted of manslaughter and negligent homicide Tuesday, in connection to the death of seven motorcyclists in 2019. Daniel Pereira of Riverside, Rhode Island, alongside Jo-Ann and Edward Corr of Lakeville, Massachusetts, were among the seven. “Sometimes an accident is just an accident,” said...
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run
Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian early Monday morning.
ABC6.com
State police led on chase after person allegedly flashes gun at Twin River Casino
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police were led on a brief chase Tuesday night after a person allegedly had a gun outside of the Twin River Casino. Lincoln police received a call around 11 p.m. for reports that the suspect had flashed a gun at another person at the casino.
ABC6.com
Smithfield police arrest Johnston man found with nearly 400 oxycodone pills on him
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police said that they arrested a man who was found with nearly 400 oxycodone pills over the weekend. Police said that 39-year-old Anthony Romano was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule IV substance over 10 grams (cocaine), and possession of a schedule IV substance over 10 grams (oxycodone).
Framingham Police: 1 Transported to Hospital After 2-Car Crash Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – One individual was taken to MetroWest Medical Medical Center after a 2-car crash on Sunday in Framingham, said Police. The crash happened at 2:31 p.m. at Nimpuc Road and Hollis Street in Framingham. Both vehicles had dame, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. No citations were issued, said Lt....
ABC6.com
Police investigate deadly single-car crash in Upton
UPTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Upton police are investigating after a deadly single-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police responded to the intersection of Glenview and Pearl Street a little after 9 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries. After investigating, police discovered that 18-year-old Gabriel Dias De Holanda was driving...
ABC6.com
Block Island council calls for meeting Thursday following fighting arrests
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council will host a meeting Thursday in response to the turmoil that happened Monday. According to the agenda, the council will “discuss and act on incidents that occurred on August 8, 2022 that required police response.”. The call for...
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
Comments / 2