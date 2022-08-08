ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcboston.com

At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston

At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95

A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. Video obtained by ABC 6 News shows multiple men swinging punches at each other in the middle of the outdoor bar scene.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fire rips through Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through a Pawtucket home Wednesday morning. The fire started just after 9 a.m. on Ballston Avenue. The flames burned through the second floor of the home, charring the outside. Witnesses at the scene told ABC 6 News that two boys were able...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Eyewitness News

State police: Man dead after lawnmower accident in Lebanon

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Lebanon Monday morning, state police said. Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Tobacco Street. A 75-year-old man fell into a pond, police said. State police said a neighbor found the man unresponsive in...
LEBANON, CT
ABC6.com

State police identify woman, 22, killed in Providence motorcycle crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified a woman killed in a motorcycle crash in Providence over the weekend. The crash happened just before midnight Saturday on Interstate 95 north. Investigators said the motorcyclist, identified as Yessica Coreas-Hernandez, of New Bedford, lost control of her motorcycle...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence

The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Police investigate deadly single-car crash in Upton

UPTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Upton police are investigating after a deadly single-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police responded to the intersection of Glenview and Pearl Street a little after 9 p.m. for a reported crash with multiple injuries. After investigating, police discovered that 18-year-old Gabriel Dias De Holanda was driving...
UPTON, MA
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI

