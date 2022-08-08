ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man shot in head in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Sunday afternoon in the city's Spring Garden section.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Franklin Place just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said the 42-year-old man was shot in the head. He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

Comments / 4

Thomas Kernan
2d ago

And just think the summer of 2020 and how many of ya was out with signs reading Defund The Police and looting and rioting. Burning cop cars. Guess what you got what you wanted now live or die with it.

Reply
3
 

