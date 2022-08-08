Man shot in head in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Sunday afternoon in the city's Spring Garden section. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Franklin Place just after 2:30 p.m. Police said the 42-year-old man was shot in the head. He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. SEE ALSO: 3 women hospitalized after 35 shots fired into SUV in Brewerytown No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.
Comments / 4