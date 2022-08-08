ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan

After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
FanSided

NASCAR: How 3 race winners could miss the playoffs

There is a slim chance that there will be more than 16 winners in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. But up to three winners could miss out on the postseason. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s 15th different winner, and he did it in just the 23rd race on the schedule this past Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.
FanSided

NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver

Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch’s playoff spot in jeopardy?

Kurt Busch finds himself in a precarious position in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, despite having won at Kansas Speedway back in May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in any of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, or Michigan International Speedway, as a wreck in qualifying for the race at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms.
FOX Sports

Kevin Harvick holds off Bubba Wallace to snap winless streak

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick went 65 races without a win prior to Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. So when he took the lead on pit road with 38 laps remaining and then outpaced the field, he was elated just to have a trophy, let alone earn a berth to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
FOX Sports

NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400: Harvick moves into playoff spot

Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak, holding on to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday to move into position for a NASCAR playoff berth. Drivers put it all on the line in the 200-lap, 400-mile race for a chance to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy as the NASCAR Cup Series kicked off its August schedule by returning to Brooklyn, Michigan.
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 7, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR race results from Michigan International Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the Firekeepers Casino 400. View Michigan results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race.
FOX Sports

NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400: Top moments from MIS

The NASCAR Cup Series kicks off its August schedule Sunday by returning to Brooklyn, Michigan, for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Drivers are putting it all on the line in the 200-lap, 400-mile race for a chance to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy. Here are the top moments from Michigan...
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s underrated option for 2023

Kaulig Racing have been floated as a potential landing spot for Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series next year, a move that could be good for both sides. As more drivers sign contracts for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Busch remains unsigned, making him by far the most notable free agent remaining.
CBS Sports

Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut in Xfinity Series at Charlotte Roval

IndyCar veteran and SRX champion Marco Andretti announced Sunday afternoon that he has agreed to drive for Big Machine Racing and will make his NASCAR debut later this season. Andretti will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet for car owner Scott Borchetta in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 8.
