There is a slim chance that there will be more than 16 winners in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. But up to three winners could miss out on the postseason. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s 15th different winner, and he did it in just the 23rd race on the schedule this past Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO