Don't be fooled by this new phone scam

"I was walking my dog and a little kid, I'd say 11, 12-years-old pulls up on a scooter, and was a little frantic and he's like can you help me," explained Shannon Fraser.

Fraser thought she was helping the boy track down his parents.

He said, "I just need to make a quick phone call."

"I could hear the person talking with him. She was giving him cross streets. Where are you? What street are you at? Trying to direct, he asked me if he could open maps. So, he actually opens maps," said Fraser.

Without Fraser seeing, he also opened up Venmo.

"I received a notification from my bank that said your Venmo transaction of $1,800 has been approved. Right after that, it said your Venmo of $2,000 has been approved, 3,800 total," said Fraser.

The Better Business Bureau says this isn't the first time.

To protect yourself, and your money, enable face ID and pin, not just for your phone, but for the Venmo app itself.

Also, freeze your credit at Experian, Transunion and Equifax. That way, no one can open credit cards in your name.

Also, be sure to use two-step authentication for all your smart devices and mobile apps and make sure you have unique and complex passwords for all of your logins.

And more importantly, stay alert.

"They're not stealing your, you know, not stealing your wallet anymore. That's not where your money is," Fraser explained.