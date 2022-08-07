Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers to Headline Global Citizen Concert in New York
Mariah Carey and the Jonas Brothers will be headlining a concert in New York City’s Central Park next month as part of the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival. They’ll be joined at the concert by Metallica. Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers Headline Global Citizen Festival. The concert...
‘The Voice’ Coach Camila Cabello May Have a New Man in Her Life
The newest coach on The Voice has recently sparked romance rumors ahead of her debut on the series. Over the weekend, she was reportedly seen showing major PDA with Lox Club creator Austin Kevitch. This is the first time Camila Cabello has been spotted out since her split from Shawn Mendes.
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Broke Her Silence On Anne Heche's Hospitalization After A Near-Fatal Car Crash
"I don't want anybody to be hurt."
Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman Are Sisters on Opposing Sides of the Law in Lifetime's The Hammer — Watch
Click here to read the full article. Reba McEntire delivers swift justice (and a gavel to the head!) in the first trailer for the Lifetime original movie The Hammer. As previously reported, the project reunites McEntire with Reba costar Melissa Peterman. The made-for-TV film is inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker, and casts McEntire as Kim Wheeler, “an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada,” and Peterman as Kim’s sister Kris, the local brothel owner (!) who becomes a prime suspect in the murder of Kim’s predecessor (!!). As a result,...
Meet ‘AGT’ Season 17 Wild Card, Comedian Jordan Conley
The votes are in, comic Jordan Conley has officially earned the spot of wild card contestant in the 17th season of America’s Got Talent. We’ve heard his jokes on stage, but what else is there to know about this fan favorite comedian? Here’s everything you should know going into the next episode of the live shows.
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ May Be Pushed Back Due to “Shake It Off” Copyright Lawsuit
Former The Voice mega mentor Taylor Swift is battling in court over a copyright lawsuit for her song “Shake It Off.” Since the song became a hit, 3LW writers Sean Hall and Nathan Butler claim the popstar stole lyrics from their 2000 song “Playas Gon’ Play.”
‘AGT’ Recap: Live Shows Kick Off as Wildcard Act Is Revealed
America’s Got Talent Season 17 returned on Tuesday night as the live shows kicked off and the wildcard act was announced after last week’s vote. During the show, the first 11 acts performed in the first round of the Qualifiers. America’s vote will determine which two acts will move on to the Finals.
Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards Is Working on Solo Music
While Little Mix is on hiatus, group member Perrie Edwards is apparently in the studio working on new solo music. Singer Kamille recently shared some inside scoop about what fans can expect from Edwards’ new stuff. Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Working on Solo Music. Singer Kamille, who has...
‘AGT’ Heartthrob Drake Milligan Teases New Album, Next Performance
America’s Got Talent star Drake Milligan has just launched his next power move ahead of the first live results show. After yet another jaw dropping, viral performance, the country singer announced the release of his debut album. Drake Milligan once again came to impress on the America’s Got Talent...
Mel C Is “Not Afraid to be Single” Following Split from Joe Marshall
Dancing With the Stars alum Mel C recently split from her boyfriend of nearly seven years, music producer Joe Marshall. The couple had begun dating in 2015, but The Spice Girl ultimately called it off due to her busy schedule. Mel C is single, but not quite ready to mingle....
Everything to Know About ‘AGT’ Comedian Lace Larrabee
Lace Larrabee first appeared on the America’s Got Talent stage during the fourth episode of auditions. Since the judges were impressed with her hilarious jokes, she’s moved on to the brand new Qualifier Round. Here’s everything you need to know about the comedian ahead of her second performance.
Keith Urban Helps Couple with Gender Reveal During Concert
Former American Idol judge Keith Urban did something special for a couple attending one of his recent concerts. The couple was holding up a sign reading, “HELP REVEAL BABY’S GENDER.” Urban invited them on stage and did just that. Keith Urban Shares Gender Reveal with Couple. Expectant...
Meet Stefanny and Yeeremy, ‘AGT’s Dance Duo Going to the Live Shows
Stefanny and Yeeremy are one of the 55 acts chosen to go to the live shows of America’s Got Talent Season 17. The dance duo from Colombia wowed the judges with their moves during the audition round, and now they’re up for America’s vote. ‘AGT’s Stefanny Taught...
