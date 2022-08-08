ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wizmnews.com

La Crosse County urged to seek funding for broadband expansion

State leaders in Wisconsin would like everybody to have access to broadband service for the internet, but not everyone can get it. Nearly 400 households in the county and roughly 14 businesses do not have broadband, according to Charlotte Peters with UW-Extension in La Crosse County. Peters said the county...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
kxlp941.com

Wisconsin Woman Charged With Stealing 57K From Mother With Dementia in MN

(Rochester, MN) — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after Rochester authorities say she stole nearly 57-thousand dollars from her elderly mother. Monica Zanon was in court Thursday in Winona County accused of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, theft by false representation, and theft by swindle charges. Prosecutors say Zanon allegedly took her mother, who has dementia, to the bank in Winona in September 2021. Zanon had herself added to her mother’s account and withdrew nearly 56-thousand dollars, allegedly telling officials the money would go into a joint account at another bank. Charges say Zanon later spent 50-thousand on her mortgage and put the rest into a new account in her name only. Records show the victim’s son has power of attorney over her accounts.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse County, WI
Government
wizmnews.com

New restrooms, more benches on the way at Riverside Park

New restrooms for Riverside Park have already gotten a green light at La Crosse City Hall. Now, a private citizens’ group is busy trying to raise matching funds for the project. Friends of Riverside Park will contribute up to $250,000 to the new facility near the park entrance, to...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Graff Main Hall to get HVAC overhaul

The oldest building at UW-La Crosse will get a heating system makeover. The state building commission has okayed a $14 million upgrade of the HVAC system at Graff Main Hall, which opened in 1909. Heating and air conditioning equipment at Main Hall is about 40 to 50 years old, and...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen to provide free tuition for new trainee program

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is accepting applicants for its medical assistant trainee program. Medical assistants help administer and document treatments and assist physicians with documenting tests and procedures. Program participants will get paid while earning tuition free certification. Once students complete the program and exam, Gundersen...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Pain Pills#Pain Medicine#Oxycodone#Tooth#Diseases#General Health#The Freight House#The Dental Pain Protocol
wizmnews.com

Bridging the community: New La Crescent bike bridge is just the start

A new bike bridge in La Crescent is helping connect communities and keep cyclists safe. The city has been wanting to focus on building and improving biking and pedestrian trails for over 20 years but, at the state level, the focus was on improving conditions for motorized vehicles, so funding to help build these trails was not available.
LA CRESCENT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wizmnews.com

La Crosse County murder case still draws attention of true-crime shows on TV

For the second time this year, a La Crosse murder trial from 2016 is being examined by a national TV show about real-life crimes. Last January, it was “48 Hours” on CBS which featured the murder trial of Todd Kendhammer. Now, the A&E network’s “Killer Cases” is doing interviews with La Crosse County officials about the death of Barbara Kendhammer and the conviction of her husband.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Police looking for information in connection to Augusta vandalism

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Augusta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for significant damage around the city. Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located on the 200 block of North Stone Street. Graffiti can...
AUGUSTA, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Injured After Being Thrown from Motorcycle in Winona County

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and passenger were hurt after being thrown from their motorcycle in Winona County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 50-year-old James Slotowski and passenger 51-year-old Deanna Slotowski were traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line when their motorcycle went off the road and crashed in the median around noon. The report says the Chicago residents were ejected from the motorcycle as they were coming up a large hill out of the Mississippi River Valley.
WINONA COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy