wizmnews.com
La Crosse County urged to seek funding for broadband expansion
State leaders in Wisconsin would like everybody to have access to broadband service for the internet, but not everyone can get it. Nearly 400 households in the county and roughly 14 businesses do not have broadband, according to Charlotte Peters with UW-Extension in La Crosse County. Peters said the county...
kxlp941.com
Wisconsin Woman Charged With Stealing 57K From Mother With Dementia in MN
(Rochester, MN) — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after Rochester authorities say she stole nearly 57-thousand dollars from her elderly mother. Monica Zanon was in court Thursday in Winona County accused of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, theft by false representation, and theft by swindle charges. Prosecutors say Zanon allegedly took her mother, who has dementia, to the bank in Winona in September 2021. Zanon had herself added to her mother’s account and withdrew nearly 56-thousand dollars, allegedly telling officials the money would go into a joint account at another bank. Charges say Zanon later spent 50-thousand on her mortgage and put the rest into a new account in her name only. Records show the victim’s son has power of attorney over her accounts.
wizmnews.com
Leinfelder to face Siegel in La Crosse County sheriff’s race
Fritz Leinfelder is moving on from the Republican primary for sheriff of La Crosse County. Leinfelder has spent all 29 years of his law enforcement career with La Crosse County’s sheriff’s office — the past 21 as an investigator. Leinfelder took 72.07% of the vote in the...
wizmnews.com
Pfaff moves on in Western Wisconsin district for US House seat, will face Van Orden
Brad Pfaff is moving on to represent Democrats in the 3rd Congressional District. With 99% of the voting complete, Pfaff had 39% of the vote, with Rebecca Cooke coming in second at 31.1%. Deb McGrath had 19.1% and Mark Neumann was at 10.8%. Pfaff, who will join La Crosse Talk...
wizmnews.com
New restrooms, more benches on the way at Riverside Park
New restrooms for Riverside Park have already gotten a green light at La Crosse City Hall. Now, a private citizens’ group is busy trying to raise matching funds for the project. Friends of Riverside Park will contribute up to $250,000 to the new facility near the park entrance, to...
Consolidated high school ‘may not be the necessity we project it to be’ if funding changes, La Crosse Superintendent says
Consolidation of high schools in La Crosse will not be immediate or even a guarantee, Superintendent Aaron Engel clarified Tuesday in a letter to staff and families.
wizmnews.com
Graff Main Hall to get HVAC overhaul
The oldest building at UW-La Crosse will get a heating system makeover. The state building commission has okayed a $14 million upgrade of the HVAC system at Graff Main Hall, which opened in 1909. Heating and air conditioning equipment at Main Hall is about 40 to 50 years old, and...
Gundersen to provide free tuition for new trainee program
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is accepting applicants for its medical assistant trainee program. Medical assistants help administer and document treatments and assist physicians with documenting tests and procedures. Program participants will get paid while earning tuition free certification. Once students complete the program and exam, Gundersen...
Bliss Road to temporarily close Wednesday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — On Wednesday Bliss Road will close temporarily from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The closure begins at 29th Street South and ends at Grandad Bluff Road. If you have an questions you can contact the city of La Crosse Utility office at 608-789-7536. COPYRIGHT...
Temporary no-parking areas coming in La Crosse
Some street work is creating some temporary no parking areas in La Crosse.
wizmnews.com
Bridging the community: New La Crescent bike bridge is just the start
A new bike bridge in La Crescent is helping connect communities and keep cyclists safe. The city has been wanting to focus on building and improving biking and pedestrian trails for over 20 years but, at the state level, the focus was on improving conditions for motorized vehicles, so funding to help build these trails was not available.
wizmnews.com
wizmnews.com
Falling gas prices in Wisconsin aren’t enough to get some drivers back on the road
A steep drop for gas prices in the La Crosse area this week. The Wisconsin AAA says the local average pump price of $3.59 a gallon is down 20 cents from a week ago, and 80 cents lower than around the 4th of July. However, gas was just $3.07 a...
wizmnews.com
Republican Finstad edges Ettinger in special election, as two also win primaries in Minnesota’s 1st US House District
A dual election Tuesday in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, that includes Houston and Winona counties. With both a special election for the US House seat and a primary on the same ballot, the incumbent heading into November will be Republican Brad Finstad. With 51.1% of the vote, Finstad edged...
Lane closure coming for Highway 33 in La Crosse
A temporary lane closure starting Monday could change your commute on Highway 33 on La Crosse's south side.
Demolition Derby highlights final day of Jackson County Fair
Rain isn't crashing the fun at the Jackson County Fair. The Demolition Derby highlighted the final day of the fair in Black River Falls.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County murder case still draws attention of true-crime shows on TV
For the second time this year, a La Crosse murder trial from 2016 is being examined by a national TV show about real-life crimes. Last January, it was “48 Hours” on CBS which featured the murder trial of Todd Kendhammer. Now, the A&E network’s “Killer Cases” is doing interviews with La Crosse County officials about the death of Barbara Kendhammer and the conviction of her husband.
wearegreenbay.com
Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately. Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.
WEAU-TV 13
Police looking for information in connection to Augusta vandalism
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Augusta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for significant damage around the city. Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located on the 200 block of North Stone Street. Graffiti can...
Two Injured After Being Thrown from Motorcycle in Winona County
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and passenger were hurt after being thrown from their motorcycle in Winona County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 50-year-old James Slotowski and passenger 51-year-old Deanna Slotowski were traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line when their motorcycle went off the road and crashed in the median around noon. The report says the Chicago residents were ejected from the motorcycle as they were coming up a large hill out of the Mississippi River Valley.
