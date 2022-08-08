This was a tough one. The Yankees scored and scored and scored, and for the first time in what felt like two weeks, they had a real plan at the plate. However, Frankie Montas had a suboptimal debut with the Yankees and none of Albert Abreu, Jonathan Loáisiga, or Scott Effross could hold down the Cardinals in relief. To add salt on the wound, we were also subject to an all-time ump show. In the end, it was just too much for the Yankees, who lost their fifth straight game, 12-9.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO