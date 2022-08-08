ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

14-year-old shoots and kills man in Wayne County

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7tFV_0h8XOLrj00

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 3:45 pm, Trooper J. A. Wellman received a call of a shooting on Lost Creek Road near Fort Gay.

Upon arrival, the victim, Ermal Mullins, 37 of Fort Gay, West Virginia was found deceased on the porch of the residence.

Further investigation, revealed the suspect, a fourteen-year-old juvenile, had shot the victim following ongoing domestic incident.

The juvenile was placed in the custody of child protective services.

This investigation has been turned over to the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney for further review. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Comments / 11

Robert Miller
2d ago

looks like the older guy got what was coming props to the 14 year old

Reply(2)
9
Related
Fox News

West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser

A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
FORT GAY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 14-year-old kills adult following domestic violence

FORT GAY, W.Va. (AP) — A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said.The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.An investigation found the juvenile shot the adult following domestic violence incidents throughout the day in which the adult was the aggressor, police told news outlets.The teen was placed in the custody of child protective services and the ongoing investigation was turned over to the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney for further review, police said.
FORT GAY, WV
WTRF- 7News

14-year-old kills adult in West Virginia after domestic violence

West Virginia State Police say a 14-year-old child is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident. Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay and the adult was dead when officers arrived. Police told news outlets an investigation found the juvenile […]
FORT GAY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, WV
City
Gay, WV
City
Wayne, WV
Wayne County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Gay, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wklw.com

Lawrence Co Man Charged with Shooting His Wife

A Lawrence Co man was arrested Friday and charged with shooting his wife. According to reports, Police received a call about a shooting just after midnight Friday at a home on Rockcastle Lane and found a woman identified as 39 year-old Kelley Fletcher, who reported that she had been arguing with her husband, identified as 43-year-old Herbert Fletcher. Kelley Fletcher sustained a serious gunshot wound to her upper left torso. She was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center and was later transferred to Pikeville Medical Center. Herbert Fletcher was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. He is lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Weekend DUI checkpoint announced by sheriff’s department

BANCROFT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Monday that the conduction of a sobriety checkpoint will take place on Saturday in the Bancroft area. As indicated through a public notice statement released by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on Saturday, August 13, 2022 on West Virginia Route 62.
BANCROFT, WV
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston man asks for more time for murder trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday. Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021. Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Child Protective Services#Violent Crime
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with Barboursville purse snatching

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a purse snatching at a Barboursville grocery store on July 15 has been arrested. Deputies say Merson Weh stole a car in Ashland County, Ohio before traveling to Barboursville and stealing the purse. From there, deputies say he then went...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two crashes only one mile-marker apart on I-79S

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two separate crashes happened on I-79S just past the Elkview exit. Metro 911 officials say one crash was at the 11-mile marker and the other was at the 12-mile marker. One person was taken to the hospital from the 11-mile marker crash. At least two people were taken to the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Metro News

KRT bus driver had no time to stop in morning crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A KRT bus driver and the operator of a passenger vehicle are recovering from injuries after a collision during the morning rush hour Tuesday in Charleston. Both drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash at the I-64/77 split. “You try to take away the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Man sentenced in connection with friend’s drug death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wklw.com

Carter Co Man Arrested after Stabbing

The Olive Hill Police Department reports that a man was flown to a nearby Hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed multiple times. Police say the call came in just before 6:15 AM Sunday morning on Penson Street. Investigators say the original call came in as a report of a prowler in the area. The victim was last listed to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was identified as Jared Binion, who was taken into custody. Olive Hill Police say he was also injured during the incident and taken to an area Hospital for treatment. The Olive Hill Police Dept. said Binion does have a criminal history. He’s currently lodged at the Carter Co Detention Center.
OLIVE HILL, KY
WSAZ

Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A traffic stop in Putnam County Tuesday ended with hundreds of grams of drugs being confiscated by law enforcement, according to deputies. They say the drugs include 162 grams of fentanyl and 103 grams of marijuana, both packaged for delivery. An arrest has not yet...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Catalytic converter stolen from church bus

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Sunday is a day of fellowship at God’s Way Church. Pastor Douglas Adkins said they use their church bus several days a week transporting community members to and from services, but Adkins was surprised when he turned it on during the weekend. “I started it...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Brian Donaldson, 30, of Oakwood, Georgia, admitted to selling approximately 8 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the parking lot of a Huntington, West Virginia, restaurant on June 14, 2019.
OAKWOOD, GA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy