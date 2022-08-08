14-year-old shoots and kills man in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 3:45 pm, Trooper J. A. Wellman received a call of a shooting on Lost Creek Road near Fort Gay.

Upon arrival, the victim, Ermal Mullins, 37 of Fort Gay, West Virginia was found deceased on the porch of the residence.

Further investigation, revealed the suspect, a fourteen-year-old juvenile, had shot the victim following ongoing domestic incident.

The juvenile was placed in the custody of child protective services.

This investigation has been turned over to the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney for further review. This investigation remains active and ongoing.