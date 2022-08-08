SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Samaritan Scot Wolfe, the hero of the Lakeside community, visited with Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego”. A week ago Wolfe risked his own life in order to save a woman who was drowning in Lindo Lake. While waiting for authorities, Wolfe realized the 52-year-old victim in the water was likely to die before help could arrive. 56-year-old Wolfe, who has a heart condition, reached the woman in the water while police officers waded in after him.

17 HOURS AGO