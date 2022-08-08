ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove

SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Tarantula's on the prowl during mating season in Poway

SAN DIEGO — Southern California is home to all sorts of animals and wildlife. Recently, people in Poway are finding creepy crawlers along their neighborhood streets. Neighbors in Poway say running into wild animals and strange critters is quite common. "We’ll see hawks, coyotes, bunnies, rattlesnakes," said Lindsay Whittaker,...
POWAY, CA
kusi.com

Lakeside hero Scot Wolfe rescues 52-year-old woman from drowning in Lindo Lake

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Samaritan Scot Wolfe, the hero of the Lakeside community, visited with Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego”. A week ago Wolfe risked his own life in order to save a woman who was drowning in Lindo Lake. While waiting for authorities, Wolfe realized the 52-year-old victim in the water was likely to die before help could arrive. 56-year-old Wolfe, who has a heart condition, reached the woman in the water while police officers waded in after him.
theregistrysocal.com

Sila Realty Trust Pays $63.4MM for 56,000 SQFT Rehabilitation Center in Escondido

TAMPA, Fla. & CHICAGO – Sila Realty Trust, Inc., a public, non-traded real estate investment trust focused on investing in high quality healthcare properties across the continuum of care, today announced the acquisition of an inpatient rehabilitation facility located in Escondido, California (the “Escondido IRF”) from Harrison Street, one of the leading investment management firms focused on alternative real estate assets, for $63.4 million. A joint venture between Harrison Street and Pacific Medical Buildings (“PMB”) developed the property.
ESCONDIDO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award

It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
OCEANSIDE, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.

John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
CORONADO, CA
