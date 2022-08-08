Read full article on original website
San Diego Mother Loses Nearly Everything, Including Cherished Memories, in Oak Fire Near Yosemite
A San Diego mother who moved to Mariposa County is among the people who lost everything in the Oak Fire and she's learning some things are harder to replace than others. As the Oak Fire exploded, devouring more than 19,000 acres in Mariposa County in northern California, homes were destroyed along with cherished memories.
Chula Vista racing show star crashes, dies during filming near Las Vegas
Utah family’s Goldendoodle puppy stolen at Campland on the Bay
SAN DIEGO — A family from Utah is desperate to find their Goldendoodle puppy after it was stolen from their campsite while visiting San Diego. “We considered this dog, Chancho, to be a member of our family. We love him dearly. We miss him so much,” said owner Hannah McGuire.
Mayor Dyer serves as judge for Biggest Baddest BBQ & Car Show
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Saturday residents gathered in southwest Fresno to see who they thought had the best BBQ around. Mayor Jerry Dyer dropped in to serve as a judge for the Tip-Tip portion of the competition. He also had a chance to speak with local car enthusiasts that displayed their vehicles during the car show. […]
Family-owned restaurant in El Cajon asks for help to track down vandal
It's the third time this year the restaurant has fallen victim to vandalism, according to the manager.
Body found in Pacific Beach creek
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the body was found floating in Rose Creek near Hornblend Street in the evening Monday.
Man suspected of vandalizing San Diego business multiple times
A $1,000 reward is being offered by San Diego County Crime Stoppers to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a man suspected of causing $24,000 of damage to a business in the Normal Heights neighborhood.
San Diego Police: Woman vandalizes vehicles with golf club
San Diego Police are searching for a woman who smashed at least 10 parked vehicles with a golf club in the Encanto area.
Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove
SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
Tarantula's on the prowl during mating season in Poway
SAN DIEGO — Southern California is home to all sorts of animals and wildlife. Recently, people in Poway are finding creepy crawlers along their neighborhood streets. Neighbors in Poway say running into wild animals and strange critters is quite common. "We’ll see hawks, coyotes, bunnies, rattlesnakes," said Lindsay Whittaker,...
Lakeside hero Scot Wolfe rescues 52-year-old woman from drowning in Lindo Lake
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Samaritan Scot Wolfe, the hero of the Lakeside community, visited with Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego”. A week ago Wolfe risked his own life in order to save a woman who was drowning in Lindo Lake. While waiting for authorities, Wolfe realized the 52-year-old victim in the water was likely to die before help could arrive. 56-year-old Wolfe, who has a heart condition, reached the woman in the water while police officers waded in after him.
Ramona man shot outside home dies at hospital
A 59-year-old man who was shot outside of his Ramona home has died, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.
San Diegans need to make over $166K salary to afford a house in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Americans know that homes across the county are expensive, but a new study shows just how out of reach houses are in San Diego County. According to Visual Capitalist, San Diego is the third most expensive city when it comes to purchasing a home. With a...
San Bernardino County murder suspect arrested in Chula Vista
A woman suspected of a murder in San Bernardino County was arrested Tuesday in the South Bay after a Chula Vista police officer's automated license plate recognition (ALPR) system alerted him to her vehicle, authorities said.
Sila Realty Trust Pays $63.4MM for 56,000 SQFT Rehabilitation Center in Escondido
TAMPA, Fla. & CHICAGO – Sila Realty Trust, Inc., a public, non-traded real estate investment trust focused on investing in high quality healthcare properties across the continuum of care, today announced the acquisition of an inpatient rehabilitation facility located in Escondido, California (the “Escondido IRF”) from Harrison Street, one of the leading investment management firms focused on alternative real estate assets, for $63.4 million. A joint venture between Harrison Street and Pacific Medical Buildings (“PMB”) developed the property.
This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award
It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
San Diego man arrested in connection with two 2018 Fentanyl-related deaths
A San Diego man suspected of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was arrested this week on suspicion of murder.
First safe parking lot for homeless in East County ready to open
The transformation is just about complete along North Magnolia Avenue on the border of El Cajon.
Fire destroys motor home, trailers at Jamul RV campground storage site
A motor home and three trailers were destroyed Sunday in a fire at a campground storage site, Cal Fire San Diego said.
