Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
Diana Taurasi out for rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad injury

The Phoenix Mercury will be without one of the best players in WNBA history for their stretch run to end the regular season. Diana Taurasi, 40, will miss the rest of the year with a quad strain, the team announced on Monday. Yvonne “Vonnie” Turner signed a hardship contract with Phoenix to take Taurasi’s roster spot.
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News

The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
4-star QB Chris Parson sets commitment date

Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star quarterback Chris Parson is ready to make his college commitment. The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder, who was committed to Florida State for nearly a year before he backed off his pledge to the Seminoles last month, is set to make his decision on Friday. Parson earned more than...
JD PicKell: Predicting Quinn Ewers’ level of success at Texas

One of the biggest narratives of this college football season will be how well can transfer quarterbacks perform at their new destinations, as there are plenty that start week one for the first time in new threads. One of them is Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and On3’s JD PicKell recently detailed what he expects from Ewers this season.
