Big Red Bus accepting blood donations at UCF on Monday

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Big Red Bus accepting blood donations at UCF on Monday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Big Red Bus will return to the University of Central Florida campus Monday.

Members of the community can donate blood at the OneBlood bus, which will be parked outside of the UCF Police Department from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors will receive the following:

- A $20 eGift card.

- A first responder tee shirt.

- A wellness check-up, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

Making an appointment is encouraged.

