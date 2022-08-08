Big Red Bus accepting blood donations at UCF on Monday Big Red Bus is accepting blood donations at UCF on Monday. (University of Central Florida Police Department/University of Central Florida Police Department)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Big Red Bus will return to the University of Central Florida campus Monday.

Members of the community can donate blood at the OneBlood bus, which will be parked outside of the UCF Police Department from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors will receive the following:

- A $20 eGift card.

- A first responder tee shirt.

- A wellness check-up, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

Making an appointment is encouraged.

