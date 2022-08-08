ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought

With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
TEXAS STATE
9-acre wildfire reported near Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Fire Department and Angelina County are currently working to contain a 9-acre wildfire in a brushy tree line to the west of Southwood near Hoshall Drive. According to a statement from the City of Lufkin, the fire is contained to a large tract of...
LUFKIN, TX
Lufkin, Texas Cupcake Fans Rejoice As This Bakery Reopens

On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 Angelic Cupcakes is bringing good cupcakes back to Deep East Texas. They have a new home inside the Angelina County Farmers Market. When you look up Angelic Cupcakes online the dreaded, red Permanently Closed line is added to the google search. They closed their storefront back in 2017, but never stopped making great cakes and cupcakes to order.
LUFKIN, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lufkin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Nursery, TX
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, TX
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas

If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
BROADDUS, TX
Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?

There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
MIDLAND, TX
Estate Sale Features This Red 65 El Camino In Center, Texas

As I was looking at pictures from upcoming estate sales in the area, I noticed a red 1965 El Camino. It is a head turner and a bit of a head scratcher at the same time. This is a second generation El Camino. They ran from 1964 -1967 and were based on the Chevrolet Chevelle platform. My uncle had a 1965 Red Chevelle, so this car really caught my eye.
CENTER, TX
Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
POLK COUNTY, TX

