How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought
With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
9-acre wildfire reported near Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Fire Department and Angelina County are currently working to contain a 9-acre wildfire in a brushy tree line to the west of Southwood near Hoshall Drive. According to a statement from the City of Lufkin, the fire is contained to a large tract of...
Possible fire caused by lightning spreading quickly in Groveton
GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – The Groveton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a possible fire caused by lightning on Monday that is spreading quickly. The blaze is at a pine plantation off of MLK Jr. Drive down South Caney Road. Firefighters said the Texas A&M Forest Service was called to help, as well as surrounding […]
AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON
At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to...
TROUBLED WATERS: Who owns groundwater, surface water, and the rain
This story is one of a series on water issues in the Highland Lakes. The series kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine. For an up-to-date list, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. The water we use in the Highland Lakes can be divided into three categories:...
Sheriff: Fast-moving Trinity Co. wildfire may have been sparked by lightning
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain a Trinity County wildfire that’s surpassed 400 acres in size. On Monday, fire crews were called to an area of forest south of Groveton along Farm-to-Market Road 355. In an update...
Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
