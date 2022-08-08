Read full article on original website
Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose
Taking oxycodone at the same time as certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly prescribed class of antidepressant, can increase the risk of opioid overdose, according to a study my colleagues and I published. Doctors prescribe the opioid oxycodone to treat moderate to severe pain after surgeries and injuries or certain conditions like cancer. Opioids are also a common drug of abuse. In the U.S., over 70% of drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid. Because many patients with depression also experience chronic pain, opioids are often coprescribed with antidepressants like SSRIs. Prior research has shown that certain SSRIs,...
Medical News Today
What causes appetite loss in a person living with dementia?
People living with dementia may show signs of appetite loss. The diminished desire to eat may also stem from cognitive impairment or other underlying factors, such as pain or fatigue. Dementia is a term that describes a loss of cognitive abilities, which can include thinking, memory, speech, reasoning, and other...
MedicineNet.com
Buspirone vs. Xanax
Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
nypressnews.com
Dementia: The fun activities that help ‘prevent early onset’ of Alzheimer’s disease
A healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet are the usual suspects when it comes to cutting your risk of dementia. However, it’s not just about how you treat your body, your mind also plays a part. SolitaireBliss suggested that memory activities are a great way to stimulate mental fitness and improve your brain health. Here are the top activities that may cut your risk.
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
Psych Centra
Can Effexor Help Treat Depression?
Many medications can help treat depression, including Effexor. This article looks at how Effexor compares with other options. Living with a mental health condition like depression can feel isolating — but you’re far from alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), about 1 in 5...
Some patients say a commonly prescribed steroid triggered mania and suicidal ideation. I should know — it happened to me.
Prednisone is prescribed to millions of Americans. While mood swings are a known side effect, some patients say they experienced much worse.
Prescriptions of dangerous 'chemical cosh' drugs for dementia patients in care homes rose by 50 per cent during pandemic, study finds
Prescriptions of dangerous 'chemical cosh' drugs to dementia-stricken care home residents soared by 50 per cent during Covid, research showed today. University of Exeter and King's College London researchers discovered the use of antipsychotic drugs among homes soared from 18 per cent in 2017 to 28 per cent this year.
verywellmind.com
Understanding Bipolar Disorder Memory Loss
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by intense mood swings that range from manic highs to depressive lows. These periodic episodes can cause disruptive shifts in a person’s personality, behavior, sleep, and emotional regulation. The mood disorder can potentially alter their decision-making faculties, ability to think clearly,...
psychologytoday.com
Treatments Beyond Medication for Schizophrenia
When I was first diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in 2017, none of my existing doctors or therapists specialized in schizophrenia disorders. I had a really hard time finding therapies that targeted condition-specific symptoms like emotional regulation strategies in response to hallucinations, delusions, and negative symptoms like avolition and disordered thinking.
Medical News Today
Common symptoms of depression: What to know
Everyone experiences feelings of sadness occasionally, but depression is different. It persists over time and can cause a range of other symptoms, including feelings of hopelessness, anger, irritability, tiredness, and difficulty concentrating. Depression is a medical condition that affects about. . It is also called clinical depression or major depressive...
Medical News Today
What to know about chronic depression
Chronic depression or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a long-term type of depression. Adult symptoms typically persist for at least 2 years. Treatment for PDD usually involves a combination of psychotherapy and medication. This article discusses PDD in more detail, including its symptoms, causes, treatments, and diagnosis. The article also...
ajmc.com
Deep Brain Stimulation Shown to Improve Anxiety, Depression in PD
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) exhibited significant improvement in measurement scales for depression and anxiety when treated with subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation. Deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) was associated with significant improvement in symptoms of anxiety and depression among patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
Psych Centra
All About Bipolar Disorder Relapse
Symptom recurrence is common in bipolar disorder. Managing your stress and following your treatment plan may help. Were you recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder? Or have you been feeling symptom-free for some time but now feel like your symptoms are returning?. No matter what type of bipolar disorder you have,...
McKnight's
CDC extends free COVID-19 PCR testing program to assisted living
Assisted living communities now have access to free COVID-19 testing through a federal program that previously targeted schools, shelters and correctional facilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Operation Expanded Testing program provides no-cost polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, COVID-19 tests — including specimen collection supplies, shipping materials, laboratory testing and results reporting — to providers for use with staff members and residents.
McKnight's
Major nursing home association urges COVID emergency extension, revised guidance
The nation’s largest nursing home group has requested the federal government extend the current public health emergency declaration as providers continue their fight against emerging COVID variants. The American Health Care Association also used the opportunity to seek help in the battle against crushing staffing shortages that are threatening...
McKnight's
Stepped-up clinician engagement cuts falls risk
A successful falls prevention program requires heightened healthcare provider engagement. That’s according to a study that analyzed clinician-patient interactions among 2,400 older participants in the Strategies to Reduce Injuries and Develop Confidence in Elders (STRIDE) falls prevention trial. Fewer than half of participants partnered with their fall care managers...
psychologytoday.com
If It Isn’t Serotonin, What Causes Depression?
There is little evidence supporting the hypothesis that depression is caused by a deficit in serotonergic function. Effective antidepressant medications may influence one or more of at least five different neurotransmitters. Neural networks underlying depressive symptoms can be perturbed by a variety of genetic and environmental factors. For decades, some...
MedPage Today
In Adult ADHD, Home-Based Brain Stimulation Improved Attention
Home-based transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) improved attention in adults with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) who were not taking stimulant medications, a randomized trial showed. Among 64 adults, the mean inattention score measured by the clinician-administered version of the Adult ADHD Self-report Scale (CASRS-I) was 18.88 in those who received...
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is a neurological condition that distorts a person’s ability to focus, sit still, and exercise behavioral control. This condition affects youngsters and adolescents and may persist until maturity. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is children’s most prevalent mental condition. The situation is more common in males than in females.
