Read full article on original website
Related
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date
Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
Late Kick: Michigan is too far behind to finish with a top ten recruiting class in 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate reacts to a bold prediction that Michigan will end the 2023 recruiting cycle with a top ten class.
Transfer OL Brian Greene found the fit he was looking for at Michigan State
Ask Brian Greene’s new Michigan State teammates about him, and the first thing they’ll mention is Greene’s considerable experience. They say he’s been a seamless fit off the field as much as on it, where his advanced understanding of offensive line play from five seasons at Washington State makes him a quick study as well as an accessible resource for the Spartans’ younger linemen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four-Star '24 QB Elijah Brown talks recent visit to Stanford
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior quarterback Elijah Brown had a scholarship offer from the old staff at USC and was just re-offered by Lincoln Riley earlier in the week.
College football's 5 biggest potential upsets in 2022
247Sports' Brad Crawford breaks down his top 5 potential upsets for the 2022 college football season.
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
Video: Ohio State is loaded at wide receiver | Here is the group at practice during camp
Ohio State might have the best group of wide receivers in the country in 2022, and "might have" could easily be replaced with "does have" in this sentence. At a recent practice, the media got a good look at the Buckeyes' wide receivers and WR coach Brian Hartline. The WRs...
VIP: Five Illini football breakout candidates
Following are names most hardcore Illinois fans know and have seen contribute on Saturday but players we at Illini Inquirer think will be poised for much bigger impacts during the 2022 season.
Graham Mertz Feels 2022 Season Will Be Different
After a subpar sophomore season, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz feels as if his best ball is still ahead of him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIP Practice Report: QB, OL, DL, N updates on Day 7
Get the in-depth scoop from Day 7 of Fresno State Fall Camp practice including updates on the quarterbacks, offensive line, defensive line and nickelbacks unit.
Cover 3 College Football Podcast: Are Vols primed for a step forward in 2022?
In the video above, the Cover 3 College Football Podcast breaks down Tennessee football's win total for the 2022 season:. CHIP PATTERSON: “What are we saying for the Vols? Over/under eight wins?”. TOM FORNELLI: “Under.”. CHIP PATTERSON: “It’s a tough schedule.”. TOM FORNELLI: “There is way...
Michigan State and Georgia are biggest motivators for Michigan in 2022, Ryan Hayes says
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team beat Ohio State and won the Big Ten last fall, but the response from players heading into the 2022 season has been virtually unanimous: Not good enough. "Everybody knows the standard now. It's been set. We don't have to talk about...
South Carolina Gamecocks football OC Marcus Satterfield explains the differences between Year 1 and
South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is in his second year running the show. He explains why this year is different than last year.
Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes make top-five for four-star priority target TJ Power
The Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 basketball recruiting has been trending up in the past few weeks. On Monday afternoon, they received some good news that priority four-star target TJ Power has listed Iowa in his top-five schools. The top-five includes Iowa, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. Power was named...
Veteran newcomers help make Tanner Bailey's transition to Carolina a smooth one
Quarterback Tanner Bailey began his freshman career a semester later than most players at his position want to, but it hasn’t seemed to slow him down.
Late Kick: Tennessee has a tough road to win SEC East
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate reacts to a bold prediction that Tennessee will win the SEC East.
Jay Bramblett refreshed by new start with Kelly, Polian at LSU
Jay Bramblett was in the meeting room at Notre Dame when Brian Kelly told his team he was leaving to take the job at LSU. Calling the situation tense would be an understatement. Kelly kept it brief, but said what needed to be said. Bramblett had started as the punter...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0