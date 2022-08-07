ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 5,000 MidAmerican Energy customers lose power as thunderstorms go through Des Moines

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
More than 5,000 MidAmerican Energy customers in the Des Moines metro area were left without power Sunday night as severe thunderstorms rolled through.

About 3,700 customers in Des Moines and 1,500 customers in Urbandale lost power Sunday night, according to MidAmerican. Rain showers and thunderstorms popped up Sunday night across central Iowa and brought strong wind and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for areas including Tama and Gilman as the storm moved east.

MidAmerican expected an outage affecting more than 1,600 customers in Des Moines' River Bend Neighborhood was expected to be repaired by 8:45 p.m., according to MidAmerican.

By 8 p.m. power had been restored to about 500 of those customers with all but 45 reported restored by early Monday morning. Alliant Energy in eastern Iowa reported 150 customers without power Sunday evening with nearly all restored as of Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQ1CS_0h8XLCoZ00

The thunderstorms brought cool rain to central Iowa.

Portions of Polk County slipped into a moderate drought last week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Des Moines got just 2.25 inches of rain in July, more than inch below its average rainfall of 3.82 inches in July.  Des Moines has not gotten more than 0.07 inches of rain since July 6.

Severe thunderstorms are forecast to continue overnight through around 7 a.m. Monday, according to the NWS. There are no rain chances through Thursday, according to the NWS.

As of Sunday evening, no major flooding or public safety issues were reported to the Des Moines Police Department or Iowa State Patrol, according to spokespeople.

How to report a power outage to MidAmerican Energy

If your power went out, but you still have access to the internet you can report an outage to MidAmerican by using the form on their website, starting with entering your phone number associated with your account.

If you no longer have access to the internet but have either a working landline phone or cellular service, you can call MidAmerican at 800-799-4443 to report an outage.

Where to find MidAmerican Energy's power outage map

You can find MidAmerican Energy's power outage map on their website to see where power outages are currently reported, as well as how many customers have been impacted. Zooming in on the map will show you more precise locations and there's a refresh button on the side of the map for the latest information from MidAmerican.

You can find the power outage map here.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: More than 5,000 MidAmerican Energy customers lose power as thunderstorms go through Des Moines

