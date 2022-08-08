Effective: 2022-08-10 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stephenson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Illinois, including the following county, Stephenson. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 942 AM CDT, emergency management continued to report flooding in the warned area from excessive rainfall of 7 to 12 inches that fell from Sunday and Monday. - Route 75 east of Freeport, and Route 73 between Pearl City and Lena remain closed. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Freeport, Lena, Pearl City, Cedarville, Davis, Dakota, German Valley, Winslow, Rock City, Ridott, Buena Vista, Loran, Rock Grove, Oneco, Orangeville, Kent, Scioto Mills, Damascus, Red Oak and Stephenson County Fairgrounds. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL ・ 46 MINUTES AGO