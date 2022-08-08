Effective: 2022-08-10 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Henry; Rock Island; Whiteside The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River near Joslin affecting Whiteside, Henry IL and Rock Island Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rock River near Joslin. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Water affects some summer cottages along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 12.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening to 9.3 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

HENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 50 MINUTES AGO