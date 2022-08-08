Read full article on original website
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
Here's what's in the bipartisan semiconductor chip manufacturing package
Congress has passed a bill that will invest more than $200 billion over the next five years to help the US regain a leading position in semiconductor chip manufacturing. Here's what is in the spending package, according to summaries by Democratic leadership.
eenews.net
U.S. solar faces new barriers after year of ‘crisis’
The solar industry’s recent doomsday predictions gave way to unequivocal optimism yesterday after the Democratic climate bill cleared the Senate, even as other obstacles to expansion await the technology. Leaders of the biggest solar trade group, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), said during a media call that the...
Could This Solar Company Get A Boost From Electric Vehicle Chargers?
One of the largest home solar companies is furthering its presence in the electric vehicle space with new Level 2 home chargers. Could the move help the company get a boost in the clean energy sector?. What Happened: Perhaps buried in the news flow of recent quarterly earnings was a...
marketplace.org
More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon
Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay
Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies.
The world’s largest CLT producer, Sterling Structural, attains PRG 320 Certification for its TerraLam® CLT
PHOENIX, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Sterling Structural, a division of Sterling Site Access Solutions, LLC, today announced its cross-laminated timber (CLT) product line, sold under the TerraLam® trade name, has been certified to the PRG 320 – 2019 (PRG 320) performance standard by the International Code Council – Evaluation Service (ICC-ES). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005507/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Company
Patagonia CEO was right to call out corporate hypocrisy on climate change
As the climate, tax, and healthcare package now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has made its way closer to passage than at any time previously thought possible in its 18-month existence, both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable—a group of almost 200 CEOs from companies such as Apple, Walmart, and GM who back in 2019 pledged to address societal concerns alongside shareholder interests—have voiced opposition to it.
TechCrunch
With a €43M EU grant and €1.2M from a VC, this startup plans to turn CO2 emissions into gold
There are a few companies trying to tackle this. Zurich-based Climeworks is capturing CO2 from the air via commercial carbon dioxide removal technology, and has raised $784M so far. US-based Lanzatech is doing something similar, turning turning carbon into feedstock. It has raised $310.4M. Now Copenhagen-based BioTech company SecondCircle thinks...
IperionX Successfully Develops Low Carbon Titanium Enrichment Process
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that it has successfully developed high quality, low carbon titanium mineral enrichment technologies, having upgraded ilmenite titanium minerals from the Titan Project in Tennessee into a high-grade titanium synthetic rutile product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005460/en/ IperionX Titan Project ilmenite (LHS) prior to conversion to low carbon, high grade synthetic rutile (RHS) (Photo: Business Wire)
ValueWalk
First Solar A Big Beneficiary Of Dem’s New Legislation: Analysts
Billions are earmarked for combating climate change, boding well for First Solar stock. Among clean energy companies set to benefit from a major spending package headed to the House this week, analysts said First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) stands out given its scale and alternative energy services. What Investors Need To...
technologynetworks.com
Battery Manufacturing Costs Could Be Cut by Micro-Engineered Electrodes
New, easily fabricated, high performance carbon microlattice electrodes could soon be used to make cheaper batteries powered by readily available sodium ions. The approach was published by Tohoku University researchers and colleagues in the journal Small. Lithium ion batteries are used in a wide range of applications, from smartphones to...
Marine Outboard Engines Market -- North America to occupy 33% share
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine engine market size is expected to grow by 495.67 thousand units between 2020 and 2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 7.61% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here.
thefastmode.com
Accenture to Help Swisscom to Reduce Emissions by 1 Million Tons of Carbon by 2025
Accenture collaborated with Swisscom on a climate strategy to reduce the telecommunications company’s emissions and help its customers reduce their emissions by one million tons of carbon by 2025 — equal to 2% of Switzerland’s total carbon emissions. Swisscom expects to achieve climate neutrality faster than planned...
