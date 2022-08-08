ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

The New York Times

Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) The $369 billion climate and tax package Democrats in the Senate proposed this week could have far-reaching effects on the kinds of cars that Americans drive, where those cars are made and how the country produces its energy. The legislation also aims to break China’s hold on battery supply chains.
eenews.net

U.S. solar faces new barriers after year of ‘crisis’

The solar industry’s recent doomsday predictions gave way to unequivocal optimism yesterday after the Democratic climate bill cleared the Senate, even as other obstacles to expansion await the technology. Leaders of the biggest solar trade group, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), said during a media call that the...
marketplace.org

More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon

Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
The Associated Press

The world’s largest CLT producer, Sterling Structural, attains PRG 320 Certification for its TerraLam® CLT

PHOENIX, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Sterling Structural, a division of Sterling Site Access Solutions, LLC, today announced its cross-laminated timber (CLT) product line, sold under the TerraLam® trade name, has been certified to the PRG 320 – 2019 (PRG 320) performance standard by the International Code Council – Evaluation Service (ICC-ES). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005507/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Company

Patagonia CEO was right to call out corporate hypocrisy on climate change

As the climate, tax, and healthcare package now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has made its way closer to passage than at any time previously thought possible in its 18-month existence, both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable—a group of almost 200 CEOs from companies such as Apple, Walmart, and GM who back in 2019 pledged to address societal concerns alongside shareholder interests—have voiced opposition to it.
The Associated Press

IperionX Successfully Develops Low Carbon Titanium Enrichment Process

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that it has successfully developed high quality, low carbon titanium mineral enrichment technologies, having upgraded ilmenite titanium minerals from the Titan Project in Tennessee into a high-grade titanium synthetic rutile product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005460/en/ IperionX Titan Project ilmenite (LHS) prior to conversion to low carbon, high grade synthetic rutile (RHS) (Photo: Business Wire)
ValueWalk

First Solar A Big Beneficiary Of Dem’s New Legislation: Analysts

Billions are earmarked for combating climate change, boding well for First Solar stock. Among clean energy companies set to benefit from a major spending package headed to the House this week, analysts said First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) stands out given its scale and alternative energy services. What Investors Need To...
technologynetworks.com

Battery Manufacturing Costs Could Be Cut by Micro-Engineered Electrodes

New, easily fabricated, high performance carbon microlattice electrodes could soon be used to make cheaper batteries powered by readily available sodium ions. The approach was published by Tohoku University researchers and colleagues in the journal Small. Lithium ion batteries are used in a wide range of applications, from smartphones to...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Marine Outboard Engines Market -- North America to occupy 33% share

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine engine market size is expected to grow by 495.67 thousand units between 2020 and 2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 7.61% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here.
