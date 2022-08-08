Some people toil for a lifetime to reach their ‘dream job’. Last summer, at age 29, Jess Bump got hers when she was named the head coach of Binghamton softball. It was a long time coming; the sole remaining member of the coaching staff that had led the Binghamton program through the 2021 season, Bump held the title of acting head coach during the offseason but still had to go through the interview process like an unattached candidate.

VESTAL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO