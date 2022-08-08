ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

WETM 18 News

Southern Tier Thunder wins 10u Hershey Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local travel softball team finished the summer in style. The Southern Tier Thunder 10 and under team, based in Elmira Heights, captured the Hershey Tournament Championship over the weekend. The Thunder continued its dominance with an impressive unbeaten tournament. The team rolled past the Connecticut Barracudas, 14-2, going a perfect […]
ELMIRA, NY
extrainningsoftball.com

Binghamton’s Head Coach is “Bumping” Her Way to the Top

Some people toil for a lifetime to reach their ‘dream job’. Last summer, at age 29, Jess Bump got hers when she was named the head coach of Binghamton softball. It was a long time coming; the sole remaining member of the coaching staff that had led the Binghamton program through the 2021 season, Bump held the title of acting head coach during the offseason but still had to go through the interview process like an unattached candidate.
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Prepping For Watkins Glen: 07 Racing Collectibles

With NASCAR coming to Watkins Glen soon, Fox 40's Dale Ostrander spoke with one store in Endicott that has the deals for race day attire. 07 Racing Collectibles is a NASCAR store that's been in Endwell for 29 years. “Most of the products that we have that's available at the...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Ready For a Few Days of Heavy Traffic in The Southtowns

We have less than six weeks remaining in summer, officially. For many of us, summer ends after Labor Day Weekend. There is still plenty of time to enjoy summer activities and events across Western New York and look no further than the next week. If you plan on driving in...
Ice Cream Social to Occur on Chenango Street Tonight

An annual ice cream social is scheduled to occur in Binghamton Tuesday evening. The 63rd annual Children's Home Ice Cream Social will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Hillcrest Campus at 1182 Chenango Street. Cake and ice cream is free and other picnic food and beverages...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Volunteers Embrace & Remember Italian Heritage as St. Mary's Bazaar Returns After Two Year Break

On Tuesday, St. Mary's parishioners were hard at work preparing for the return of the St. Mary's Bazaar, which hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID. At the St. Mary's Rec Center on Hawley Street, about a dozen volunteers were responsible for cooking hundreds of homemade meatballs. They explained they're eager to see the Italian celebration return to the city, as it remains one of the oldest traditions in Binghamton, having been established over 100 years ago.
BINGHAMTON, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Heat Index Values to Reach 90s in Western New York Today

A combination of heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach the 90s throughout much of Western New York today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says some locations may see apparent temperatures reach the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western New York from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie counties are not included in the advisory area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr

If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
LOCKPORT, NY

