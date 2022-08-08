Read full article on original website
Southern Tier Thunder wins 10u Hershey Tournament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local travel softball team finished the summer in style. The Southern Tier Thunder 10 and under team, based in Elmira Heights, captured the Hershey Tournament Championship over the weekend. The Thunder continued its dominance with an impressive unbeaten tournament. The team rolled past the Connecticut Barracudas, 14-2, going a perfect […]
extrainningsoftball.com
Binghamton’s Head Coach is “Bumping” Her Way to the Top
Some people toil for a lifetime to reach their ‘dream job’. Last summer, at age 29, Jess Bump got hers when she was named the head coach of Binghamton softball. It was a long time coming; the sole remaining member of the coaching staff that had led the Binghamton program through the 2021 season, Bump held the title of acting head coach during the offseason but still had to go through the interview process like an unattached candidate.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Prepping For Watkins Glen: 07 Racing Collectibles
With NASCAR coming to Watkins Glen soon, Fox 40's Dale Ostrander spoke with one store in Endicott that has the deals for race day attire. 07 Racing Collectibles is a NASCAR store that's been in Endwell for 29 years. “Most of the products that we have that's available at the...
Restaurants and bars in WNY put game faces on as football season approaches
ORCHARD PARK N.Y (WIVB) — Kickoff for the Buffalo Bills season opener is right around the corner.Bars and restaurants, like Danny’s South on Abbott Road in Orchard Park, are putting their game faces on. “Our day starts at 6 in the morning and doesn’t end until 10, 11 o’clock at night on a football Sunday. […]
Sullivan: A hot summer for the first family of Tonawanda golf
They run a restaurant next to a golf dome, own a home along a fairway and have held numerous club championships in the area. Jerry Sullivan introduces you to the first family of Tonawanda golf.
Winners of this year’s Spiedie Cooking Contest
The annual Spiedie Cooking Contest was under new management this year and saw its largest turnout in over a decade.
Good Chance For Snow On This Date In Buffalo, New York
The summer of 2022 has been so much fun and there are still some great events to look forward to. As the Erie County Fair begins this week, the heat and humidity seem to be scaling back a bit. For some, when the Erie County Fair arrives, it signals the unofficial end of the summer.
How Does Buffalo, New York Compare To Buffalo, Minnesota?
We. Are. Buffalo. We’ve been saying it for years. Buffalonians have been celebrating city pride for as long as we can remember. We don’t want to “keep Buffalo a secret.” We are loud and proud to be from Buffalo. But did you know that some people...
Still haven't booked your trip to LA for the Bills vs Rams? It's going to cost you
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are just 29 days away from the regular season return of Bills football, and even though the team is on the road out in LA for the NFL opener, you can expect some fans to try to be there for it. If you're planning a...
Get Ready For a Few Days of Heavy Traffic in The Southtowns
We have less than six weeks remaining in summer, officially. For many of us, summer ends after Labor Day Weekend. There is still plenty of time to enjoy summer activities and events across Western New York and look no further than the next week. If you plan on driving in...
Vestal Sports Center Unexpectedly and Permanently Shuts Its Doors
A sports center in Vestal where athletes of all ages and all skillsets were able to burn off energy by letting our their inner ninja or practicing parkour suddenly and unexpectedly announced that its doors would immediately be closed, and permanently. The Hippodrome Vestal announced through social media on Saturday,...
Head-on collision leads to serious injuries in Vestal Parkway crash
Last night, August 8th, at approximately 10:56 p.m., the Vestal Police Department responded to a two-car, head-on motor vehicle accident on the Vestal Parkway.
Def Leppard, Metallica concert traffic changes, parking at Highmark Stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This week is a big week for concert fans with two big concerts coming to Highmark Stadium. Def Leppard with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are performing at the stadium on Wednesday, followed by Metallica on Thursday. The pre...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ice Cream Social to Occur on Chenango Street Tonight
An annual ice cream social is scheduled to occur in Binghamton Tuesday evening. The 63rd annual Children's Home Ice Cream Social will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Hillcrest Campus at 1182 Chenango Street. Cake and ice cream is free and other picnic food and beverages...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Volunteers Embrace & Remember Italian Heritage as St. Mary's Bazaar Returns After Two Year Break
On Tuesday, St. Mary's parishioners were hard at work preparing for the return of the St. Mary's Bazaar, which hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID. At the St. Mary's Rec Center on Hawley Street, about a dozen volunteers were responsible for cooking hundreds of homemade meatballs. They explained they're eager to see the Italian celebration return to the city, as it remains one of the oldest traditions in Binghamton, having been established over 100 years ago.
Broome County Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally Packed in Early Crowds With Fantastic Local Talent On Mainstage
Allie Torto, Kipani Music, Junkyard Heights, and Lou Gramm of Foreigner took to the stage on Saturday At the Broome County Fest and Balloon Rally, with brilliant performances. Bands set up on mainstage at Broome County, NY Spiedie Fest 2022Colin Munro Wood-Newsbreak Contributor.
Popular Western New York Fall Festival Announces Opening Date
It's now the second week of August, so the summer heat is still bearing down on Western New York. The last few days have been very hot and humid, which doesn't make for great sleeping weather. Don't look now, but we're just six weeks away from the official start of...
13 inductees to enter Buffalo Music Hall of Fame
As the Hall of Fame celebrates its 40th anniversary, 13 inductees will be honored this year.
chautauquatoday.com
Heat Index Values to Reach 90s in Western New York Today
A combination of heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach the 90s throughout much of Western New York today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says some locations may see apparent temperatures reach the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western New York from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie counties are not included in the advisory area.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr
If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
