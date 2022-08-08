Read full article on original website
San Francisco police reportedly seize gun cache from teenagers
SFPD said they seized six guns and ammunition at a home in the city's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood.
Business employee shot while at work in SF
An employee of a local business was shot, and police are still looking for the shooter, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
Is it safe to wear a Rolex? Another Bay Area watch theft reported
(KRON) — In the latest in a series of recent thefts of high-end watches, a Redwood City man was robbed of his Rolex outside of his home on Saturday, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Al Shawa was outside of his home when the armed theft took place. In a statement to KRON4, he […]
Alexis Gabe’s family wants suspect’s mother charged with crimes
Alexis Gabe's suspected killer was seen loading large garbage bags into his vehicle at his mother's house while his mother hosted a karaoke party.
Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family fight breaks out
Family members used a cane and a car as weapons in the dispute, police said.
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
SFGate
Police Seek Suspect In Armed Robbery And Assault On Tuesday Night
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are seeking a suspect that robbed and assaulted a man at gunpoint Tuesday evening. Police received a call at 9:08 p.m. from a man who said he had just been robbed while walking on St. Francis Drive near Caulfield Lane. The victim said he was approached from behind by one male subject who pushed him against a wall and pressed a suspected firearm into his back.
KTVU FOX 2
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Fed up with repeated break-ins and crime, Bay Area laundromat owners move out of CA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fed up, and moving out. After dealing with repeated break-ins, theft, vandalism, and more, one family of longtime Bay Area business owners have had enough. They've decided to move their entire family picked up, and moved to Alabama. What plays out at Derek Drake's Lake Merritt...
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
2 killed in Sunday violence in East Oakland
OAKLAND – Two men are dead, including an Oakland resident, from shootings on Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The Oakland man was shot at 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of 42nd Avenue. Police said a community member called 911 to report that someone was shot. Officers located the victim who was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.Police are not releasing the Oakland man's name until his family is told. Neither name was available mid-Monday afternoon from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. A third shooting Sunday led the arrest of a Concord resident. The shooting occurred at 4:42 p.m. in the 1400 block of 55th Avenue.Police said officers saw the shooting occur and subsequently recovered a gun as well as arresting the suspect. No one reported any injuries in that shooting, police said.
‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
18-year-old hospitalized after Benicia stabbing
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on Sunday night, the Benicia Police Department said. A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officers responded to the 300 block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. for the stabbing. The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a […]
SFGate
DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a...
SFGate
Arrest Made In July Shooting, Victim Remains Hospitalized
A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The...
thesfnews.com
Four Minors Wanted For Attacking 70-Year-Old Woman
SAN FRANCISCO—Four minors and one 18-year-old are wanted by police for beating a 70-year-old woman in San Francisco on July 31. The victim, who has been identified as Mrs. Ren, went outside for the first time on July 31. after a period of time. She was in hiding since the COVID pandemic began. During her outing, Mrs. Ren was approached by a group of children who asked her for the time. She gave them the time and showed them her watch because she felt that they might not have understood her English.
SFGate
4 Arrested, Guns Seized After Search Warrant In Bayview-Hunters Point
Two men and two boys were arrested last week in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on suspicion of crimes that include possession of firearms, police said. Officers served a search warrant about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first block of Reuel Court and the four suspects were detained after they were found in possession of firearms, according to a news release.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Washington Avenue in Alameda County
Officials reported a fatal motorcycle crash involving a van on Castro Street and Washington Avenue in Alameda County on the afternoon of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The motorcycle accident took place around 4:10 p.m. and involved a van, according to the San Leandro Police Department. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle...
KTVU FOX 2
Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out
DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
news24-680.com
Intruder Call Results In Stabbing In Benicia
Reports of a possible intruder brought Benicia Police and Fire to a home in the 300 Block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers located an 18-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on the front lawn of the home. Investigators determined that the stabbing followed an altercation when a woman, who was with the suspect at the time of the stabbing, texted the victim to pick her up. When the victim arrived at the suspect’s location, the victim and the suspect argued, at which time the suspect stabbed him.
