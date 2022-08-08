OAKLAND – Two men are dead, including an Oakland resident, from shootings on Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The Oakland man was shot at 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of 42nd Avenue. Police said a community member called 911 to report that someone was shot. Officers located the victim who was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.Police are not releasing the Oakland man's name until his family is told. Neither name was available mid-Monday afternoon from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. A third shooting Sunday led the arrest of a Concord resident. The shooting occurred at 4:42 p.m. in the 1400 block of 55th Avenue.Police said officers saw the shooting occur and subsequently recovered a gun as well as arresting the suspect. No one reported any injuries in that shooting, police said.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO