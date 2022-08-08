ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrish, AL

Comments / 1

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Vigil held at Birmingham church for missing man

Jesse Suttle has known Nathan Gemeinhart for seven or eight years. It's why he came out to a vigil for Gemeinhart Tuesday night. He said “really just to pay my respects to Jessica and the family and just, you know, let them know that I’m with them in prayer and just to show a side of solidarity.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walker County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Walker County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
City
Parrish, AL
AL.com

This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.

Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Usda#Jubilee House Community#Parrish S Townhall
wvtm13.com

Search underway for missing Birmingham man; $100K reward offered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A search is underway in Jefferson County for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing a blue short-sleeve polo...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham

School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Council woman to street racers: 'The city doesn't owe you anything'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The tire marks at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and 8th Street in Birmingham indicate just how often street racing and stunting happens. Mayor Woodfin is calling for impounding of cars, suspension of licenses and even penalties for passengers, but some say what's needed right now is police presence.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests.   Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday.  “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses.   “Keep in...
CULLMAN, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are 25k jobs in the Birmingham-Hoover Area today

It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

MISSING: Search for Morgan County mom Taylor Haynes continues

A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy