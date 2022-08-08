Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Veterans Palace to provide housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veterans Palace in Ensley will soon offer veterans experiencing homelessness a place to live, eat and grow. Veteran Palace became a non-profit organization in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of opening the facility. Despite that hurdle, the founders remained determined to help those who fought for our country.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Urban League to suspend COVID-19 emergency rental assistance applications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Urban League announced Monday its plan to temporarily suspend application submissions for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). ERAP is a federally funded and approved program sponsored by Jefferson County. The Birmingham Urban League, a community-based organization, said it will continue to...
Shelby Reporter
Two by Two Animal Rescue in need of fosters, donations with rise in intake
Shelby County’s local nonprofit Two by Two Animal Rescue has been busier than usual the past several months. The foster-based organization, which started in Helena, currently has more than 400 animals, dogs and cats, that are being cared for by fosters across the state. Two by Two’s Executive Director...
ABC 33/40 News
Vigil held at Birmingham church for missing man
Jesse Suttle has known Nathan Gemeinhart for seven or eight years. It's why he came out to a vigil for Gemeinhart Tuesday night. He said “really just to pay my respects to Jessica and the family and just, you know, let them know that I’m with them in prayer and just to show a side of solidarity.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Free mental health resources for students and teachers at Walker County Schools
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Students will be sitting at their desks later this week and district officials are working to keep the transition back-to-school as easy as possible for your kids and their teachers. Walker County School officials said back-to-school can be a hard transition for students and teachers...
otmj.com
‘Opportunity to Grow’: Unless U Opens Satellite Campus in Vestavia Hills
Hugs and huge smiles were the order of the day as Post Place in Vestavia Hills, an arm of nonprofit organization Unless U, held its grand opening Aug. 5. “We’re thankful to the Lord for the expansion and provision to serve more families,” said Lindy Cleveland, Unless U’s founder and executive director.
This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.
Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
Putting a screeching halt to exhibition driving, one speed strip at a time
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham's mayor, police chief and district attorney know they must find a way to bring exhibition driving to a "screeching halt." Over the weekend, a 19-year old woman was shot to death block of second avenue north. Caught in the crossfire between drivers who pulled...
wvtm13.com
Search underway for missing Birmingham man; $100K reward offered
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A search is underway in Jefferson County for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing a blue short-sleeve polo...
Racist text prompts disbandment of police department in Alabama town: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Days after officials in a small Alabama town confirmed a text message containing a racist joke sent by a local police officer, town leaders moved to fire the chief and disband the department. The decision was handed down last week by the City Council of...
birminghammommy.com
August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham
School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Council woman to street racers: 'The city doesn't owe you anything'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The tire marks at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and 8th Street in Birmingham indicate just how often street racing and stunting happens. Mayor Woodfin is calling for impounding of cars, suspension of licenses and even penalties for passengers, but some say what's needed right now is police presence.
Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update
CULLMAN, Ala. – The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday. “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses. “Keep in...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are 25k jobs in the Birmingham-Hoover Area today
It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
WAAY-TV
MISSING: Search for Morgan County mom Taylor Haynes continues
A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...
Alabama Town Unanimously Votes To Abolish Entire Police Department Due to Racist Text
The city council of the town of Vincent, Alabama, unanimously voted on Thursday to terminate the police chief and dissolve the entirety of the police force after a racist joke was shared amongst officers through text. WVTM 13 reports that Assistant Police Chief John Goss allegedly was the one to...
Bham Now
10 amazing places to learn horseback riding in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s an incredible experience to be on a horse and learn how to ride. There are so many places around Birmingham to learn how and we’ve already found the best 10 places to ride horses for you. Keep reading to learn all the details. What are the different...
Birmingham-area attorney charged with smuggling drugs into jail for client
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested an attorney who allegedly brought contraband into the jail while visiting a client over the weekend. According to authorities, investigators were alerted about an alleged plot to bring contraband into the jail. Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, attorney Harrison Jones came to the jail to […]
Comments / 1