Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
Contra Costa County Head Start falling behind
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Tomorrow Contra Costa County supervisors will get a report that will tell them that the county’s Head Start program is falling behind. Head Start helps kids from birth to age five get ready for school. The federal government did an evaluation of the county’s program earlier this year, and the […]
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
SFist
Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?
Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties
North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
oaklandside.org
When can Oakland close a homeless camp? Big changes underway
The city of Oakland has agreed to significantly change how it conducts closures of homeless encampments, settling a lawsuit filed by a group of unhoused residents in 2018. The city must now provide one week’s notice before closing a camp, more carefully store residents’ belongings, and avoid closing camps during rain or extreme weather.
viatravelers.com
17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California
There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Fed up with repeated break-ins and crime, Bay Area laundromat owners move out of CA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fed up, and moving out. After dealing with repeated break-ins, theft, vandalism, and more, one family of longtime Bay Area business owners have had enough. They've decided to move their entire family picked up, and moved to Alabama. What plays out at Derek Drake's Lake Merritt...
KTVU FOX 2
Water tests show what's causing the Oakland Estuary to be muddy brown and slimy green
OAKLAND, Calif. - People and pets are urged to stay out of the Oakland Estuary and away from Alameda’s shoreline after potentially harmful algae blooms were discovered, following several water tests. For weeks, the water has looked muddy and murky, prompting those who live on or near the water...
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle House Fire in Discovery Bay
At 10:56 am Tuesday, Contra Costa County Firefighters were dispatched to the 2400 block of Del Mar Ct. in the Town of Discovery Bay after a neighbor reporting smoke coming from a garage. While responding, it was reported that a garage was full of smoke and flames with AMR in...
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle strikes pedestrians in San Jose, 3 patients taken to hospital
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A vehicle struck two pedestrians in San Jose Tuesday afternoon, police say. The collision happened at around 4:03 p.m. at Almaden Avenue and West Reed Street at Interstate 280 near Highway 87. The two adult-female pedestrians were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were considered non-life...
crimevoice.com
Walnut Creek PD arrests man on suspicion of annoying or molesting
Originally published as a Walnut Creek Police Department Facebook post:. “Today, Walnut Creek police detectives presented an investigation to the District Attorney’s Office following the arrest of a Concord man in July. 37-year-old Miguel Schiappapietra is in custody with bail set at $1,370,000. On July 3, 2022, two middle school-aged girls were approached by a man while they were standing in the Target parking lot at North Main Street and Ygnacio Valley Blvd. The suspect drove a silver Mazda four-door car to their location and attempted to coerce the girls to get into his car with him. The man claimed he needed their help looking for his lost dog.
ksro.com
La Tortilla Factory’s Carlos Tamayo Passes Away
A key figure of La Tortilla Factory has passed away. The Press Democrat reports that Carlos Tamayo died on July 29th in his Santa Rosa home surrounded by family at the age of 76. Carlos was born in 1946 in North Platte, Nebraska. After serving in the army and becoming a financial analyst, he helped his parents, Jose and Mary, start La Tortilla Factory in 1977 with a $75,000 loan from the Small Business Administration. Carlos went into the business full time expanding and refining operations along the way which included recruiting various family members. In 1988, the family closed their Mexicattessen on Dutton Avenue and switched primarily to producing and selling tortillas. The Tamayo family sold a majority interest in La Tortilla Factory in 2021 to Idaho-based Flagship Food Group. It was then Carlos retired from his last role with the company: chairman of the board of directors.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report
A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of...
Truth about Napa beer-themed amusement park revealed
NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – As KRON4 reported last month, the New Belgium Brewing Company promised on its website a beer-themed amusement park – complete with illustrated concept designs – “coming soon to Napa.” But when planning officials cast doubt on whether such a plan would be allowed in the county, and the company did not respond to […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on I-5 Near Westley in Stanislaus County
Authorities reported a fatal truck accident on I-5 near the Westley area in Stanislaus County on the early morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place around 1:00 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the exit for Ingram Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two People Killed in Foster City Big Rig Crash
Accident Near San Mateo-Hayward Bridge Claims Lives of Two Women. A big rig crash in Foster City on Highway 92 westbound near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge claimed the lives of two women on August 5. The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident report stated that there were three women going west in a Ford Fusion, and they had just exited the bridge when the vehicle passed across the highway lanes and hit a parked big rig on the shoulder of the road. The Ford then went into a ditch.
