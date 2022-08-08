ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

gardnernews.com

Demolition Derby

Demolition Derby performed to a sold out crowd on the hottest day of the year so far on the last day of the Johnson County Fair, Saturday August 6. Staff photos by Brandon Humble.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
gladstonedispatch.com

Sunflower Field Festival Saturday

GLADSTONE — According to a recent study, sunflowers are the second most Instgrammable flower with almost 10 million posts using “#sunflower.” Sunflowers are relatively easy to grow due to the fact that they’re heat tolerant, pest resistant and fast growing. To celebrate sunflowers, Atkins-Johnson Farm and...
GLADSTONE, MO
KMBC.com

Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
CASS COUNTY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Rockhurst High School reopens former YMCA swimming center

When the Red Bridge YMCA closed earlier this year, Rockhurst High School was faced with finding a new home for its swim and dive teams. They didn’t look far. They bought the place. On Monday, August 8, at 5:30 pm, the school will celebrate the opening of the Goppert...
KANSAS CITY, MO
gardnernews.com

City of Edgerton attorney re-clarifies statements from previous meeting

Two recent heated Edgerton topics were addressed again at the Thursday, July 28 city council meeting. Lee Hendricks, city attorney, first focused on council member Josie Stambaugh’s Facebook identity being stolen and how Kansas Statute 7543-17A applied. Hendricks said he continued to feel that it was a private and...
EDGERTON, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Casi Joy rocks Hot Summer Nights crowd in Smithville

Performing a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" scored Casi Joy an audition for the national TV singing competition The Voice, where she went on to join Team Blake. Here, she performs the song again for a packed audience in Smithville's Courtyard Park during the free concert series Hot Summer Nights.
SMITHVILLE, MO
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
WIBW

Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed is switching schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Scots will have a different look in their Running back room this upcoming season. 13 Sports was told Monday night that RB Tyrell Reed has transferred to Lawrence High. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
TOPEKA, KS
QSR Web

Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location

Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 11-14

Planning your weekend? Here are five happenings around town to add to your calendar. Known for high-end florals, home goods, gifts, and men’s and women’s apparel, Trapp and Company’s annual garage sale is guaranteed to be filled with loads of great finds and savings. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one!
KANSAS CITY, MO
momcollective.com

Kansas City: A Quick Weekend Getaway

Looking for a quick getaway before school starts or over an upcoming long weekend?. This was our favorite spot, hands down! From water play, train exploration, creation corner, dino lab, engineering, and more … Science City is filled with hours of hands-on, educational fun. Have you ever climbed on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer

"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
KANSAS CITY, MO

