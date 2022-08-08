Read full article on original website
Demolition Derby
Demolition Derby performed to a sold out crowd on the hottest day of the year so far on the last day of the Johnson County Fair, Saturday August 6. Staff photos by Brandon Humble.
gladstonedispatch.com
Sunflower Field Festival Saturday
GLADSTONE — According to a recent study, sunflowers are the second most Instgrammable flower with almost 10 million posts using “#sunflower.” Sunflowers are relatively easy to grow due to the fact that they’re heat tolerant, pest resistant and fast growing. To celebrate sunflowers, Atkins-Johnson Farm and...
gardnernews.com
Johnson County Fair in photos
Vaughn Humble enjoys playing in the corn pit at the Johnson County Fair. The heat didn’t discourage him from acting corny!
KMBC.com
Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
Worlds of Fun plans ‘major announcement’ Thursday
The parent company of Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun adventure park plans an announcement later this week about “major capital improvements.”
kbia.org
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
Back-to-School in the Shawnee Mission School District 2022
What to know: The Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas begins the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 11-12 for most students.
martincitytelegraph.com
Rockhurst High School reopens former YMCA swimming center
When the Red Bridge YMCA closed earlier this year, Rockhurst High School was faced with finding a new home for its swim and dive teams. They didn’t look far. They bought the place. On Monday, August 8, at 5:30 pm, the school will celebrate the opening of the Goppert...
gardnernews.com
City of Edgerton attorney re-clarifies statements from previous meeting
Two recent heated Edgerton topics were addressed again at the Thursday, July 28 city council meeting. Lee Hendricks, city attorney, first focused on council member Josie Stambaugh’s Facebook identity being stolen and how Kansas Statute 7543-17A applied. Hendricks said he continued to feel that it was a private and...
mycouriertribune.com
Casi Joy rocks Hot Summer Nights crowd in Smithville
Performing a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" scored Casi Joy an audition for the national TV singing competition The Voice, where she went on to join Team Blake. Here, she performs the song again for a packed audience in Smithville's Courtyard Park during the free concert series Hot Summer Nights.
kansascitymag.com
The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?
It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
WIBW
Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed is switching schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Scots will have a different look in their Running back room this upcoming season. 13 Sports was told Monday night that RB Tyrell Reed has transferred to Lawrence High. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
QSR Web
Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location
Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 11-14
Planning your weekend? Here are five happenings around town to add to your calendar. Known for high-end florals, home goods, gifts, and men’s and women’s apparel, Trapp and Company’s annual garage sale is guaranteed to be filled with loads of great finds and savings. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one!
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – A family is searching for answers after receiving conflicting information surrounding the suspicious disappearance of a Prairie Village mother more than three years ago. Police say then 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in Prairie...
Free Kansas City Outlaw Days street festival to welcome team
Kansas City is holding a free Free Kansas City Outlaw Days street festival near T-Mobile Center starting Saturday afternoon.
momcollective.com
Kansas City: A Quick Weekend Getaway
Looking for a quick getaway before school starts or over an upcoming long weekend?. This was our favorite spot, hands down! From water play, train exploration, creation corner, dino lab, engineering, and more … Science City is filled with hours of hands-on, educational fun. Have you ever climbed on...
See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers
Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud. I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
