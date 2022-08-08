Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
This LeBron James Stat Could Explain Why Brittney Griner Was Playing In Russia
In March, Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia for possession of cannabis oil. That arrest has turned into a nine-year prison sentence and been one of the most talked about international stories of 2022 in a battle between Russia and the United States. While the arrest has highlighted rules on...
NBA・
earnthenecklace.com
Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
A WNBA All-Star returned to the court 10 weeks after giving birth, then brought her baby to the post-game press conference
Napheesa Collier gave birth to her daughter, Mila Bazzell, on May 25. Just 74 days later, the 2-time WNBA All-Star started for the Minnesota Lynx.
NBC Sports
Diana Taurasi out for rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad injury
The Phoenix Mercury will be without one of the best players in WNBA history for their stretch run to end the regular season. Diana Taurasi, 40, will miss the rest of the year with a quad strain, the team announced on Monday. Yvonne “Vonnie” Turner signed a hardship contract with Phoenix to take Taurasi’s roster spot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
Aces top Storm, spoil Sue Bird’s final regular-season home game
A’ja Wilson scored 29 points to lift the visiting Las Vegas Aces to an 89-81 victory over the Seattle Storm
HEET add former G2 rifler JACKZ to roster
Rifler Audric “JACKZ” Jug joined HEET on Wednesday shortly after departing G2. JACKZ, 30, had been with G2 since November
NBA・
A’ja Wilson helps Aces subdue Dream
A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds as the host Las Vegas Aces defeated the Atlanta Dream 97-90 on
RELATED PEOPLE
Wings Clip Liberty's Playoff Momentum Despite Ionescu Showcase
The Liberty dropped another crucial contest despite a season-best from Sabrina Ionescu.
Comments / 0