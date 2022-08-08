ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin Pond hosts Paws in the Park

By Nico Rossi
 2 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dog days of summer were apparent Sunday in Scranton.

‘Paws in the Park’ was held Sunday afternoon at McDade Park, in Scranton. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted the event which included vendors, music, and food trucks.

The family and pet-friendly event also showcased shelter pets available for adoption. Even if you couldn’t make it today, there are still ways to help.

“The shelter is still accepting donations. We still have a lot of animals up for adoption, you can visit our website, visit our Facebook page, we are always on social media. We are just trying to spread the word and trying to get animals adopted,” said Ashley Wolo the Executive Director of Griffin Pond animal shelter

All proceeds from Sunday’s event will benefit Griffin Pond Animal Shelter’s pet medical fund.

