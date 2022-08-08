Read full article on original website
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
FOX Sports
Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11...
NBC Sports
Duran misplays two fly balls, argues with fans in latest Red Sox defeat
Jarren Duran is having a tough time in center field lately. It all started when the Boston Red Sox outfielder was criticized for his lack of effort on a fly ball during a July game against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should have been an easy out turned into a wild inside-the-park grand slam.
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
Broken Wrist and Season Over, Chris Sale’s Robbery of Red Sox Continues
Acquired by the Red Sox in a blockbuster trade that sent third baseman Yoan Moncada, right-hander Michael Kopech and two other minor leaguers to the Chicago White Sox in 2016, Chris Sale amassed a regular-season record of 29-12 during his first two seasons in Boston and had a sub-3.00 ERA through 372 innings.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Two homers in loss
Bichette went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss against the Orioles. The Blue Jays were unable to secure the win against the surging Orioles on Tuesday, but that was no fault of Bichette's, as he mashed two home runs and accounted for four of the Blue Jays' six runs. He also now carries a six-game hitting streak as he looks to finish the season on a high note. The young shortstop has been moved down to the bottom half of the lineup as he has not performed up to his standards, but as he heats up, he may move back in the top half and be in position to rack up more counting stats to close out the season.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zach Thompson: Handed ninth loss
Thompson (3-9) took the loss during Tuesday's 6-4 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Thompson put multiple baserunners on in each of the first three innings with runs coming across in the first and third innings to fall in line for the loss. The 28-year-old has now lost five straight decisions and it's been nine starts since he last recorded a win June 5. During that stretch, Thompson has posted a 5.57 ERA while averaging just over five innings per turn. He carries a 5.08 ERA and 1.47 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come over the weekend in San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Smashes two long balls
Chavis went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and three RBI in a 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Chavis got Pittsburgh on the board with a solo shot off opposing starter Tommy Henry in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run in the eighth to cap a three-run frame. The pair of homers were the 26-year-old's first since July 10 and continues a scorching opening to August, during which he's slashing .389/.389/.778 through 18 at-bats across eight contests.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather
Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Hader: Blows save Tuesday
Hader allowed three runs on a hit, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking a blown save in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Giants. Hader was looking for his first save as a Padre, but he labored in the ninth inning, twice issuing bases-loaded walks before giving up the tying run on a sacrifice fly. He needed 37 pitches (19 strikes) in the shaky outing, and he would also be denied the win as Tim Hill finished the frame before the Padres walked it off. Hader had a shaky stretch just before the All-Star break, and he's now given up four runs through seven innings in the second half. The closer is 29-for-32 in save chances while adding a 4.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 63:15 K:BB through 36.2 innings this year.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
CBS Sports
Royals' Jose Cuas: Called up Tuesday
Cuas was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. Cuas will return to the big leagues after being sent down Aug. 2. The right-hander has produced a 3.18 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 22.2 innings in 27 appearances with the Royals this year. He'll replace Taylor Clarke (oblique) in the bullpen after Clarke was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday
Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Sent back to Sacramento
Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Johnson saw just four plate appearances after being called up from Sacramento last week, so the Giants decided to remove him from the roster to open up a spot for Evan Longoria.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters
Boyd (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Boyd, whom the Mariners acquired last week in a deadline deal with the Giants, has been on the shelf all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery last September. He was diagnosed with a strain in the surgically repaired tendon in June, but after a four-week shutdown period, he was cleared to start throwing again. Boyd appears to have navigated bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so facing hitters likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old southpaw may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but he could prove to be a useful asset out of the Seattle bullpen down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Likely IL-bound with forearm strain
The Mariners are expected to place Borucki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he was removed from Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees with a left forearm strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI early Tuesday as the Mariners look to...
