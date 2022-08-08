ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyewitness News

Firefighters called to home in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
SOUTHBURY, CT
PIX11

89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Woman, 60, Charged in Theft of Packages

Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 60-year-old Millport Avenue woman by warrant and charged her with sixth-degree larceny. On Aug. 25, 2021, officers took a complaint regarding the theft of several packages from the common entrance area of a building at 59 Millport Ave., according to a police report. Through...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire

Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire. Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin. Firefighters...
MONROE, CT
NECN

Two Children Hospitalized, Conn. Home Condemned After High Mercury Levels

Two children are in the hospital and a New Britain home has been condemned after mercury levels 600 times the acceptable limit were found in a home Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit received a call from a local hospital to investigate possible mercury contamination at a residence on Hatch Street in New Britain after two children were hospitalized.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
longisland.com

Suffolk Police Report Arrests of Carjacking Duo in Lake Grove

Suffolk County Police arrested two men after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim's vehicle.
LAKE GROVE, NY
News 12

Southampton police: Man found dead on coastline of Sag Harbor Cove

A man was found dead on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove Monday, according to Southampton police. The Southampton Town Police Communicatons Division received a call for a male deceased at around 11:43 a.m. Patrol units, detective units and bay constables responded to the area and found the man on...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
News 12

Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport

A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Milford PD arrests man who stole car, 2 dogs

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who allegedly stole a car with two dogs inside. East Haven police said Sean Kelly of New Haven stole a silver 2022 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot that had two Beagles inside on Sunday morning. Lucia Palange, 62, said her […]
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Cat Bleached

2022-08-07@8:08pm–#Shelton CT– A woman in a black Mercedes dropped off a cat at the Shoreline Veterinary Clinic at 895 Bridgeport Avenue. The cat cat was doused in bleach and cologne according to radio reports and the woman refuses to take responsibility for it. Police on the way to investigate.
SHELTON, CT

