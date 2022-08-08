Read full article on original website
Related
Man Who Stabbed Lyft Driver In Darien Awaiting Extradition To CT, Police Say
A 28-year-old man is in custody after investigators said he stabbed a Lyft driver multiple times in Fairfield County, causing a crash. Abiola Shonowo is now in Maryland awaiting extradition for the incident that happened in June in Darien, according to an announcement from the Darien Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters called to home in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in West Haven on Tuesday morning. The scene was on Admiral Street. The building was a three-story home. A Channel 3 crew on the scene noticed that the front door appeared to be forced into. The fire was out.
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Woman, 60, Charged in Theft of Packages
Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 60-year-old Millport Avenue woman by warrant and charged her with sixth-degree larceny. On Aug. 25, 2021, officers took a complaint regarding the theft of several packages from the common entrance area of a building at 59 Millport Ave., according to a police report. Through...
'I learned a lesson' | Family gets wake-up call after dog gets stolen
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Emanuel Castillo can finally breathe easily as his four-legged family member is home safe, but it was a long 25 hours of not knowing. Castillo's car had been stolen from DiBella's Subs, in Milford, late Thursday afternoon, while his dog Leo was in the car. But,...
ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire
Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire. Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin. Firefighters...
NECN
Two Children Hospitalized, Conn. Home Condemned After High Mercury Levels
Two children are in the hospital and a New Britain home has been condemned after mercury levels 600 times the acceptable limit were found in a home Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit received a call from a local hospital to investigate possible mercury contamination at a residence on Hatch Street in New Britain after two children were hospitalized.
ALERT CENTER: Woman reported missing in Seaford, police say
According to police, Trina Scannapieco, 42, was last seen driving on Neptune Avenue on Aug. 8 around 4:30 p.m.
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
ID Released For Man Found Floating IN Sag Harbor Cove
Police have released the name of a man whose body was found floating along the shoreline of a Long Island cove. Keith Viagas, age 63, of Noyac, a hamlet of Southampton, was found around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9. According to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, a caller...
Coach bus catches fire on Route 8 in Shelton
A coach bus caught fire on Route 8 in Shelton, officials say.
longisland.com
Suffolk Police Report Arrests of Carjacking Duo in Lake Grove
Suffolk County Police arrested two men after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim's vehicle.
News 12
Southampton police: Man found dead on coastline of Sag Harbor Cove
A man was found dead on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove Monday, according to Southampton police. The Southampton Town Police Communicatons Division received a call for a male deceased at around 11:43 a.m. Patrol units, detective units and bay constables responded to the area and found the man on...
22-Year-Old From North Branford Killed In Two-Vehicle New Haven Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut man was killed during a two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 on Middletown Avenue. Responding police officers found Raymond Sobask of North Branford, unresponsive in the street, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police. Sobask was...
fox61.com
Missing Milford dog returned to family
The family was reunited with the dog after spotting the dog in a local neighborhood. The dog was in a woman's house, the family paid $500 to get the dog back.
Suffolk DA: 4 people arrested in retail theft ring garnering over $1 million a year in profits
Four people have been arrested in a major retail theft ring in Suffolk County.
News 12
Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport
A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
Milford PD arrests man who stole car, 2 dogs
NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who allegedly stole a car with two dogs inside. East Haven police said Sean Kelly of New Haven stole a silver 2022 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot that had two Beagles inside on Sunday morning. Lucia Palange, 62, said her […]
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Cat Bleached
2022-08-07@8:08pm–#Shelton CT– A woman in a black Mercedes dropped off a cat at the Shoreline Veterinary Clinic at 895 Bridgeport Avenue. The cat cat was doused in bleach and cologne according to radio reports and the woman refuses to take responsibility for it. Police on the way to investigate.
Comments / 0