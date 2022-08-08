Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently appeared on the “Cheap Heat” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. Most of the writers there, especially the ones that have been there for a long time, are some of the most passionate, creative, and dare I say, ballsy people who’ve gotten into it with Vince, and have gotten into it with the talent, not in a ‘I know better than you way, but in a ‘I believe in this idea and I’m going to stand up for it, and I’m going to tell you the reasons why. I think we should try it.’ It’s always difficult when the internet wrestling community, to label it all under one umbrella, because there are a lot of different voices within it, but, I would say that that there is some stuff when you read about it, it’s like, ‘No one has the balls to challenge Vince. Him and his band of Yes Men are going to put out this crap.’ There’s many reasons why an angle, promo, storyline happens and many reasons why it doesn’t happen. But there’s a band of really, really talented people who are there who are the furthest thing from Yes Men.”

