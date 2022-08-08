Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown Wishes Her "Always Amazing" Transgender Child a Happy Birthday
Meri Brown has once again showered her only child with support. With unadulterated support during what we’d imagine has been a challenging time, too. With daughter Leon turning 27 on Friday, the Sister Wives star posted a loving tribute for them on Instagram. “Happiest of birthdays to my miracle,...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Recalls Kissing Stephanie McMahon in Front of Vince, Reveals Plane Ride Incident
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle paid tribute to his friend Vince McMahon in his most recent podcast. Angle also talked about the scene where he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon:. “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Meets Up With Sasha Banks at C2E2 Convention
At the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo 2022 event, Sasha Banks and Naomi made their first public appearances after walking out on WWE. Many others snapped pictures of the pair, and AEW star Dauhausen even dropped by to meet Banks. You can check out a photo of the pair below:
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
PWMania
AEW Stars Frustrated With Being Given Less TV Time Than When They Were in WWE
Several AEW stars seem upset about their position within the company, including two former WWE stars. Andrade El Idolo recently “liked” the following tweet:. “@TonyKhan so….you signed @ToBeMiro to @AEW away from rival organization just to have him do what exactly? Didn’t think I’d miss the day would come that I miss #RusevDay. He’s been used worse with yall that he was in WWE. Same goes with @AndradeElIdolo”
38-Year-Old Black Bride Goes Viral For Stunning Gray Wedding Hair
A Florida bride has garnered millions of views on social media after sharing her stunning natural wedding hair, People reports. Recently married Kadeja Jackson, 38, embraced her natural, gray hair on her wedding day against her stylist's suggestion to cover it up. "I didn't want to look in the mirror...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
Essence
'I'm Enjoying Life Right Now': Sheree Whitfield And Martell Holt From 'Love & Marriage Huntsville' Are Dating
While she says it's "a wrap" for longtime ex-boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams, she is "enjoying" hanging out with the OWN reality star. Sheree Whitfield recently made a comeback on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. That’s not the newest thing happening in her life though. One of the veterans of reality TV shade also has a new man in her life.
Popculture
Lady A Postpones Tour as Charles Kelley Begins 'Journey to Sobriety'
Lady A has postponed their upcoming Request Line Tour as band member Charles Kelley begins "a journey to sobriety." The band – consisting of Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood – had been scheduled to kick off the 21-date, multi-city tour at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, Aug. 13, though that date, and all other dates, will now be pushed back to 2023, the band announced in a Thursday afternoon Instagram post.
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
PWMania
Video Footage of Spot That Injured Carmella at WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, it appears like WWE superstar Carmella was injured on Saturday night at a live event. The video below shows the incident. Belair was doing a punch spot with Asuka in the corner while waiting for Carmella to enter the ring. Belair did a moonsault to evade the onslaught as Carmella got back in. Carmella lost her balance, rolled out of the ring, and never returned to complete the match.
Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret
From Ryan Reynolds surprise "I do" to Blake Lively to Beyonce's hush-hush ceremony to Jay Z, take a look back in photos at stars who married in secret
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline: From Broadway and ‘DWTS’ to Marriage and More
Swept up in love! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are a match made in dancing heaven. The couple met while on Broadway in 2009, but it wasn’t until their paths crossed again on Dancing With the Stars that they began dating in 2012. Three years later, the Ukrainian dancer asked Murgatroyd to marry him while […]
Popculture
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Rocks Baby Bump at 'DWTS' Co-Star's Wedding
Jenna Johnson accessorized her wedding guest dress with a growing baby bump as the expectant dancer celebrated fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong's marriage to Brylee Ivers. Sharing photos from the happy day to Instagram, Johnson, who is expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, gushed over getting to see her "little brother" tie the knot.
PWMania
AEW Star Suffers Broken Nose at Battle of the Belts III
At Battle of the Belts III, Jamie Hayter damaged her nose when taking on AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. FightfulSelect confirmed that Hayter was injured. When Rose delivered a brainbuster, Hayter was struck in the face by Rose’s knee. She quickly started holding it and then went for the pin.
PWMania
Miro Auditioning for Various Roles in Hollywood
AEW star Miro recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Miro said he’s been auditioning for various roles in Hollywood:. “I get auditions every now and again. They liked me and they wanted...
PWMania
WWE NXT Star Injured at Live Event
On Saturday evening, another WWE talent suffered an injury. At the NXT live event in Gainesville, Florida, Sloane Jacobs and Tatum Paxley worked a singles bout. After Tatum took a kick to the face and her chin crashed on the ring post, the match was called off early. After attending...
PWMania
Former WWE Writer Reveals Why Vince McMahon Refused to Turn John Cena Heel
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently appeared on the “Cheap Heat” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. Most of the writers there, especially the ones that have been there for a long time, are some of the most passionate, creative, and dare I say, ballsy people who’ve gotten into it with Vince, and have gotten into it with the talent, not in a ‘I know better than you way, but in a ‘I believe in this idea and I’m going to stand up for it, and I’m going to tell you the reasons why. I think we should try it.’ It’s always difficult when the internet wrestling community, to label it all under one umbrella, because there are a lot of different voices within it, but, I would say that that there is some stuff when you read about it, it’s like, ‘No one has the balls to challenge Vince. Him and his band of Yes Men are going to put out this crap.’ There’s many reasons why an angle, promo, storyline happens and many reasons why it doesn’t happen. But there’s a band of really, really talented people who are there who are the furthest thing from Yes Men.”
PWMania
Photos: Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Get Married
Sammy Guevara proposed to Tay Conti at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, back in June, and the two were officially wed this past weekend. Numerous wrestlers were present, and WWE star Nikki A.S.H. served as one of the bridesmaids. The following photos were shared on social media.
