Name of man found dead in Prince George’s County parking lot released
UPDATE, Aug. 8, 2022, 1:33 p.m. — The Prince George’s County Police Department said the person killed was 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, D.C.
Detectives said they were trying to identify the person or people responsible for the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and an indictment.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were in the 4100 block of Southern Ave. for a shooting Sunday.
The department tweeted that around 6:30 p.m., police found a man dead with a gunshot wound in a parking lot. Officers said they were working to find a suspect and motive.Prince George’s Co. Police offering $10-$15K signing bonus for new hires
If anyone has any information, please call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 15