Name of man found dead in Prince George’s County parking lot released

UPDATE, Aug. 8, 2022, 1:33 p.m. — The Prince George’s County Police Department said the person killed was 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, D.C.

Detectives said they were trying to identify the person or people responsible for the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and an indictment.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were in the 4100 block of Southern Ave. for a shooting Sunday.

The department tweeted that around 6:30 p.m., police found a man dead with a gunshot wound in a parking lot. Officers said they were working to find a suspect and motive.

If anyone has any information, please call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

