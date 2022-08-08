ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Name of man found dead in Prince George’s County parking lot released

By Ya-Marie Sesay, Jonathan Rizk
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSIgK_0h8XCi7A00

UPDATE, Aug. 8, 2022, 1:33 p.m. — The Prince George’s County Police Department said the person killed was 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, D.C.

Detectives said they were trying to identify the person or people responsible for the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and an indictment.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were in the 4100 block of Southern Ave. for a shooting Sunday.

The department tweeted that around 6:30 p.m., police found a man dead with a gunshot wound in a parking lot. Officers said they were working to find a suspect and motive.

Prince George’s Co. Police offering $10-$15K signing bonus for new hires

If anyone has any information, please call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 15

Related
DC News Now

Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
WUSA9

DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
LAUREL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#County Police Department#Southern Ave#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
WTOP

Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire in ‘brutal case’

A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday, and investigators said the victim had been set on fire in what they describe as a “brutal case.”. The woman has been identified as Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40. Friends and family called her Kelly, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said in an update Thursday.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

Gas station employee stabbed to death in Clinton, Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes being down in Prince George's County this year. A man was stabbed to death at a gas station in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with...
CLINTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Royals
CBS Baltimore

Severn man, 20, killed in Anne Arundel County motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County Police crash report.Police said a motorcycle was heading south on Telegraph Road with a flashing yellow signal when a car with a flashing red light turned left from Buckingham onto Telegraph Road.The two vehicles collided at the intersection.The motorcycle's driver, 20-year-old Lucas Giovanni Ross of Severn, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy