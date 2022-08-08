Read full article on original website
Related
huskeradio.com
Eight Harvested in Nebraska’s First Special Elk Depredation Season
Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties. “I would call the season a success, with eight elk harvested in...
huskeradio.com
Interview: Music on the Bricks Set for this Weekend in Downtown North Platte
Music on the Bricks returns to Downtown North Platte this weekend. George Lauby Editor of the North Platte Bulletin and event organizer joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder this week to discuss the event.
huskeradio.com
Hershey Officials to Consider Declaring Village Sanctuary for Unborn
At the Village of Hershey Board of Trustees August 8th meeting, officials will consider a proposed ordinance outlawing abortion, declaring Hershey Nebraska a Sanctuary for the Unborn. The full agenda can be found below:
huskeradio.com
North Platte CRA to Discussing Selling Land for Sustainable Beef, LLC
Thursday morning the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority will meet to discuss the sale agreement between the city and Sustainable Beef, LLC. The meeting is set to begin at 9:00 AM at North Platte City Hall, a live streak will also be available on the City of North Platte’s Youtube Page. A copy of the agenda can be found here:08-11-22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
huskeradio.com
Lincoln County Man Sentenced to 13-20 Years in Prison for December Robbery
A Lincoln County man has been sentenced to 13-20 years in prison for an armed robbery that occurred last Christmas Eve in North Platte. According to Lincoln County District Court records, Trevor Franklin, 31, was sentenced to three to five years on one count of robbery and 10 to 15 years on one count of using a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences are consecutive, meaning they will be served one after the other. Franklin pled guilty to the charges in May. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of habitual criminal.
huskeradio.com
North Platte Woman Sentenced to 15-18 Years in Prison for Stabbing Death of Boyfriend
A North Platte woman has been sentenced to years behind bars for the stabbing death of her boyfriend in 2020. Tri-City Television Station NTV reports that Harlie Saathoff, was sentenced Monday to 15 to 18 years in prison on one count of manslaughter. She was given credit for 635 days served. The twenty-one-year-old pled no contest in May to one count of manslaughter, which was reduced from second-degree murder. An additional charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony was dismissed. The charges stem from the November 2020 stabbing death of Saathoff’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Bryce Wood. Saathoff said the stabbing was an accident when the couple was fighting.
huskeradio.com
Petitions Circulating to Place Half-Cent Sales Tax Increase on November Ballot to Fund NP Rec Center
With the North Platte City Council at a stalemate on placing a half-cent sales tax increase on the November Ballot to fund the North Platte Recreation Center and related projects. Petition forms quickly circulated out of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation Office Friday morning. Gary Person the President of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation was one of many to speak in favor of placing the issue on the November Ballot at last Tuesday evenings meeting. The issue was tabled at the meeting and is scheduled to resurface at the August 16th meeting.
Comments / 0