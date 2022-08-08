A Lincoln County man has been sentenced to 13-20 years in prison for an armed robbery that occurred last Christmas Eve in North Platte. According to Lincoln County District Court records, Trevor Franklin, 31, was sentenced to three to five years on one count of robbery and 10 to 15 years on one count of using a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences are consecutive, meaning they will be served one after the other. Franklin pled guilty to the charges in May. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of habitual criminal.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO