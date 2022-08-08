ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
huskeradio.com

Eight Harvested in Nebraska’s First Special Elk Depredation Season

Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties. “I would call the season a success, with eight elk harvested in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

North Platte CRA to Discussing Selling Land for Sustainable Beef, LLC

Thursday morning the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority will meet to discuss the sale agreement between the city and Sustainable Beef, LLC. The meeting is set to begin at 9:00 AM at North Platte City Hall, a live streak will also be available on the City of North Platte’s Youtube Page. A copy of the agenda can be found here:08-11-22.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Kenesaw, NE
North Platte, NE
Sports
City
North Platte, NE
City
Beatrice, NE
huskeradio.com

Lincoln County Man Sentenced to 13-20 Years in Prison for December Robbery

A Lincoln County man has been sentenced to 13-20 years in prison for an armed robbery that occurred last Christmas Eve in North Platte. According to Lincoln County District Court records, Trevor Franklin, 31, was sentenced to three to five years on one count of robbery and 10 to 15 years on one count of using a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences are consecutive, meaning they will be served one after the other. Franklin pled guilty to the charges in May. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of habitual criminal.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

North Platte Woman Sentenced to 15-18 Years in Prison for Stabbing Death of Boyfriend

A North Platte woman has been sentenced to years behind bars for the stabbing death of her boyfriend in 2020. Tri-City Television Station NTV reports that Harlie Saathoff, was sentenced Monday to 15 to 18 years in prison on one count of manslaughter. She was given credit for 635 days served. The twenty-one-year-old pled no contest in May to one count of manslaughter, which was reduced from second-degree murder. An additional charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony was dismissed. The charges stem from the November 2020 stabbing death of Saathoff’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Bryce Wood. Saathoff said the stabbing was an accident when the couple was fighting.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Petitions Circulating to Place Half-Cent Sales Tax Increase on November Ballot to Fund NP Rec Center

With the North Platte City Council at a stalemate on placing a half-cent sales tax increase on the November Ballot to fund the North Platte Recreation Center and related projects. Petition forms quickly circulated out of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation Office Friday morning. Gary Person the President of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation was one of many to speak in favor of placing the issue on the November Ballot at last Tuesday evenings meeting. The issue was tabled at the meeting and is scheduled to resurface at the August 16th meeting.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy