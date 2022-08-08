ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte CRA to Discussing Selling Land for Sustainable Beef, LLC

Thursday morning the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority will meet to discuss the sale agreement between the city and Sustainable Beef, LLC. The meeting is set to begin at 9:00 AM at North Platte City Hall, a live streak will also be available on the City of North Platte’s Youtube Page. A copy of the agenda can be found here:08-11-22.
Generous donation for Teammates

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
Lincoln County Man Sentenced to 13-20 Years in Prison for December Robbery

A Lincoln County man has been sentenced to 13-20 years in prison for an armed robbery that occurred last Christmas Eve in North Platte. According to Lincoln County District Court records, Trevor Franklin, 31, was sentenced to three to five years on one count of robbery and 10 to 15 years on one count of using a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences are consecutive, meaning they will be served one after the other. Franklin pled guilty to the charges in May. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of habitual criminal.
Mullin Joins Knights Volleyball as Assistant Coach

North Platte Community College alum Sydney Mullin will return to her alma mater this fall as an assistant coach for the Knights volleyball team. She joins Kylie Wroot, who is entering her third season as an assistant volleyball coach and Alexa McCall, who enters her eighth season at the helm of the Knights.
