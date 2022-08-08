Read full article on original website
Related
huskeradio.com
North Platte CRA to Discussing Selling Land for Sustainable Beef, LLC
Thursday morning the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority will meet to discuss the sale agreement between the city and Sustainable Beef, LLC. The meeting is set to begin at 9:00 AM at North Platte City Hall, a live streak will also be available on the City of North Platte’s Youtube Page. A copy of the agenda can be found here:08-11-22.
huskeradio.com
Hershey Officials to Consider Declaring Village Sanctuary for Unborn
At the Village of Hershey Board of Trustees August 8th meeting, officials will consider a proposed ordinance outlawing abortion, declaring Hershey Nebraska a Sanctuary for the Unborn. The full agenda can be found below:
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
knopnews2.com
Crime committed as a teen, Saathoff will be in her 30′s when released
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - She has served 635 days in jail since stabbing and killing her 20-year-old boyfriend Bryce Wood of North Platte. Now, a judge says Harlie Saathoff will spend well into her thirties before she is released. Sentenced in a Lincoln County District Courtroom Monday, Saathoff is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
huskeradio.com
Lincoln County Man Sentenced to 13-20 Years in Prison for December Robbery
A Lincoln County man has been sentenced to 13-20 years in prison for an armed robbery that occurred last Christmas Eve in North Platte. According to Lincoln County District Court records, Trevor Franklin, 31, was sentenced to three to five years on one count of robbery and 10 to 15 years on one count of using a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences are consecutive, meaning they will be served one after the other. Franklin pled guilty to the charges in May. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of habitual criminal.
huskeradio.com
Interview: Music on the Bricks Set for this Weekend in Downtown North Platte
Music on the Bricks returns to Downtown North Platte this weekend. George Lauby Editor of the North Platte Bulletin and event organizer joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder this week to discuss the event.
foxnebraska.com
North Platte woman sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison for stabbing death of boyfriend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte woman has been sentenced to years behind bars for the 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Harlie Saathoff, 21, was sentenced Monday to 15 to 18 years in prison on one count of manslaughter. She was given credit for 635 days served.
huskeradio.com
Mullin Joins Knights Volleyball as Assistant Coach
North Platte Community College alum Sydney Mullin will return to her alma mater this fall as an assistant coach for the Knights volleyball team. She joins Kylie Wroot, who is entering her third season as an assistant volleyball coach and Alexa McCall, who enters her eighth season at the helm of the Knights.
Comments / 0