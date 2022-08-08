Read full article on original website
Related
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Schools Try Bonuses, Stipends to Attract & Keep Teachers in a Tight Labor Market
The competition for labor has never been more intense. In the private sector, the percentage of workers quitting their jobs recently hit an all-time high, as millions of employees searched for higher pay and better working conditions. The turnover rates in public education are not as high, but schools have still faced staffing challenges that […]
LOCALIZE IT: Ideas for covering gaps in college readiness
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:They were sophomores in high school when the pandemic hit. Now they are on their way to college and careers.Many worry the upheaval they dealt with for most of their high school careers, including long stretches of remote learning, have left this year’s high school graduates unprepared for college. A story published Tuesday by the AP explores how colleges are preparing for waves of students who may be underprepared. Here are some tips for localizing the story.SOME BACKGROUNDThe pandemic knocked many students off their stride as they dealt with monthslong stretches of remote learning, school staffing shortages and COVID-19...
Growing number of high schoolers are opting out of higher education
There are 4 million fewer students in college now than there were 10 years ago, a trend possibly caused by a growing skepticism of a degree's value. The Hechinger Report's Jon Marcus explains the reasonings behind the shift and its long-term consequences. Aug. 10, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Data: Despite Progress, a Third of Students Finished Year Below Grade Level
Despite progress during the 2021-22 school year, over a third of students still fell below grade level by the time it ended, according to the latest federal data tracking schools’ response to the pandemic. Almost 90% of respondents to the latest School Pulse Panel survey from the National Center for Education Statistics blame pandemic-related disruptions, […]
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
Teacher shortages straining school districts nationwide
This fall will mark the third year that students have returned to the classroom after COVID-19 flipped the world on its head. However, across the nation, school districts are struggling to find the most important commodity, teachers.
School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break
With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms. "Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
CNBC
With or without federal student loan forgiveness, colleges must tackle affordability crisis, experts say
President Joe Biden is expected to make a decision on federal student loan forgiveness this month. Meanwhile, tuition keeps going up, due, in part, to inflation and other pressures. We need to make colleges more affordable, says Temple University President Jason Wingard. Otherwise, "students are going to stop considering higher...
Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers
Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington, D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch. […]
Start an English Teaching Side Hustle During Our Back to Education Event
Earn money by teaching English.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Students can be confident grades ‘fairly demonstrate skills’
Scotland’s Education Secretary has said the exam results tens of thousands of youngsters are set to receive on Tuesday will “fairly demonstrate their skills, knowledge and understanding”.Pupils north of the border have faced an anxious wait for their grades, but on Tuesday the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will put that to an end when they contact the more than 100,000 students with their results.Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on Monday said that while exams returned this year for the first time since 2019 “it wasn’t a return to normality”“Continued disruption as a result of Covid-19 meant there had to be a...
zycrypto.com
Invisible College and Nas Academy Revamp Online Education Through Web3 Technology
Educating the mainstream on web3 and its broader intricacies remains the #1 priority in the blockchain industry. Nas Academy and Invisible College acknowledge the need for a dedicated course set. Their joint-effort crypto academy for Web3 paves the way for a more robust educational focus and onboarding of the next million users.
SFGate
Rising rents add to college students' scramble for affordable housing
The end of summer is always stressful for Jordan Hubbard, as he tries to find a place to live for the upcoming semester. This year is even worse: Military benefits that helped him pay for tuition and housing at New York University ended this spring. He needs the money he's earning from two jobs this summer, as well as a stipend for his role in student government, to pay for classes.
blockworks.co
Nas Academy To Launch Token-gated Web3 Courses
A membership NFT grants the owner access to an exclusive community, and may reward its members with loyalty perks like merchandise or discounts. Nas Academy, the education technology platform founded by vlogger Nuseir Yassin, aims to reward a certain NFT community with its online courses. In partnership with Invisible College,...
BBC
GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults
Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free. The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term. Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
CDC program expands free COVID-19 testing to assisted living
Assisted living communities now have access to free COVID-19 testing through a federal program that previously targeted schools, shelters and correctional facilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Operation Expanded Testing program provides no-cost polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, COVID-19 tests — including specimen collection supplies, shipping materials, laboratory testing and results reporting — to providers for use with staff members and residents.
PMI Certifications and Exams: Cost Breakdown
If you have started or are planning to start a career in project management, certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI) can solidify your project management skills and make you more marketable as a project management professional. The job outlook for project managers is excellent, with a projected growth of...
Teacher vacancies have increased 70% from 2019
Over the last two years, more than half a million teachers and school staff have walked off the job and left the field. Now, the mass exodus has created shortages that are being felt as the school year inches closer.
Comments / 0