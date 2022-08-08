ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jerry Kelly beats John Huston in playoff to win in Calgary

 2 days ago

Jerry Kelly birdied the first playoff hole to defeat John Huston and win the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta.

Huston’s 5-under-par 65 got him to 9-under 201 for the day, where Kelly went on to match him thanks to his 3-under 67. Kelly missed a birdie putt at the par-5 18th that would have won him the tournament outright.

But when they returned to No. 18 for the playoff, Kelly reached the green in two and two-putted for birdie, which Huston couldn’t match.

“That is a really hard green to read,” Kelly said of the 18th. “I made a great putt in regulation for my second putt and then I made another great second putt. I don’t know what was wrong with my speed. Greens were as fast as we had ever seen them yesterday, they were a little slower today. I think they had to do that with the heat maybe, I don’t know.”

Kelly, 55, won his third tournament of the season and the first of his career in Canada.

“I love coming to Canada,” said Kelly, a Wisconsinite. “To get a win up here is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Huston, a 61-year-old seven-time PGA Tour winner, was looking for his second PGA Tour Champions title.

Joe Durant fired an 8-under 62 that featured two eagles, but he came up one stroke shy of the playoff. He tied for third at 8-under 202 with Ireland’s Padraig Harrington (66), Dean Wilson (66), Germany’s Alex Cejka (66) and second-round leader Kirk Triplett (69).

–Field Level Media

