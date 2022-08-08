A local church helps prepare students for school

SOUTHPORT, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Lynn Haven United Methodist Church volunteers helped some local students prepare for the upcoming school year.

They held their annual back-to-school bash at Southport Elementary School Sunday afternoon.

The church had dozens of volunteers, including Tyndall Air Force Base officials, who all helped hand out school supplies.

They all gave away pencils, pens, notebooks, binders, and more.

It was all funded by church donations.

After grabbing all their school supplies, students and their families met in the school’s cafeteria for food and games.

Volunteers like Madeline Walker and her friends said this was a Sunday well-spent.

“It’s fun to see people happy and you’re hoping that when they’re happy they’ll come to the Lord and they’ll see that,” Walker said.

There were many smiling faces at the event as students got to reunite with their friends and play games.

Some kids even got a haircut.

Hairdressers from Mr. Eddies Barber Shop and Hue Salon both worked the event giving free cuts to whoever wanted one.

