Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The Worst Trade Idea Imaginable for Atlanta Hawks
The Athletic proposed a hypothetical trade package that would land Donovan Mitchell in Atlanta.
Shaquille O’Neal wishes he could play against ‘buttercups’ in today’s NBA: ‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’
It’s no secret that the NBA has changed a lot over the years, and for that reason, it’s always tough to speculate about how a given player would have performed in a different era. However, when it comes to Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, he has no...
Disappointing Lakers let veteran forward Kent Bazemore depart
The Lakers' roster overhaul continues. They haven’t re-signed any of their free agents from last season, including Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, and another veteran has departed. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kent Bazemore has found a new home, signing a one-year contract with the Kings. He joins former Lakers teammate Malik Monk, who agreed to a two-year, $19M contract with the Kings in June.
Ranking NBA Offseason Moves: Magic Crack Top 10?
After a 22-60 record last season, the Orlando Magic made an abundance of moves including drafting forwards Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan, along with resigning center Mo Bamba and guard Gary Harris.
thecomeback.com
Shaquille O’Neal has strong words for current NBA, calls players “butter cups”
It’s no secret that the NBA game has changed since former Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Shaquille O’Neal was playing in his prime. These days, the game is less physical and has become much more friendly to players on offense thanks to a few rule changes and the way the game is officiated.
Johnson contends for backup job in Denver, his 14th NFL team
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson has been signed, released and signed again so often over his NFL career that he’s lost count. For the record: 27 signings/re-signings to go with 17 releases/cuts spanning 14 different teams, according to his lengthy transaction page. The 36-year-old can’t instantly recall all the quarterbacks he’s backed up, competed against or beaten out since being picked in the fifth round by Tampa Bay in 2008. He had to think for a long moment just to name the ones he’s crossed paths with who’ve won Super Bowl titles (three, by his tally). “If I’m leaving out somebody, sorry,” Johnson said with a laugh after a recent practice, where he continues to make a strong case to back up Russell Wilson. “Being able to throw the ball, put that jersey on, that’s a blessing. I’m just enjoying every minute of every moment.”
Knicks Still Favored For Donovan Mitchell Trade?
The New York Knicks have had a strong offseason with the acquisitions that they have made. In addition to clearing enough cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein in NBA free agency, the team added even more future draft capital in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Costly Trade Package Could Land Kevin Durant with Hawks
Bleacher Report suggested a trade package that would help the Atlanta Hawks land Kevin Durant.
Yardbarker
On This Day In NBA History: August 10 - All-Star Dwight Howard Is Traded To Los Angeles
View the original article to see embedded media. Very rarely do teams trade the face of their franchise, especially after six straight postseason appearances, one of which the team made it all the way to the NBA Finals. However, the Orlando Magic were put in a tough spot heading into...
Josh Smith Commented On Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post
Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards posted a video to Instagram of a new commercial that he is in. Former NBA star Josh Smith commented on the post. Smith played for the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Dominates Kids at Basketball Camp
NBA free agent Jabari Parker dominated high school basketball players in hilarious viral video.
