Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Disappointing Lakers let veteran forward Kent Bazemore depart

The Lakers' roster overhaul continues. They haven’t re-signed any of their free agents from last season, including Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, and another veteran has departed. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kent Bazemore has found a new home, signing a one-year contract with the Kings. He joins former Lakers teammate Malik Monk, who agreed to a two-year, $19M contract with the Kings in June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Johnson contends for backup job in Denver, his 14th NFL team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson has been signed, released and signed again so often over his NFL career that he’s lost count. For the record: 27 signings/re-signings to go with 17 releases/cuts spanning 14 different teams, according to his lengthy transaction page. The 36-year-old can’t instantly recall all the quarterbacks he’s backed up, competed against or beaten out since being picked in the fifth round by Tampa Bay in 2008. He had to think for a long moment just to name the ones he’s crossed paths with who’ve won Super Bowl titles (three, by his tally). “If I’m leaving out somebody, sorry,” Johnson said with a laugh after a recent practice, where he continues to make a strong case to back up Russell Wilson. “Being able to throw the ball, put that jersey on, that’s a blessing. I’m just enjoying every minute of every moment.”
DENVER, CO
NBA Analysis Network

Knicks Still Favored For Donovan Mitchell Trade?

The New York Knicks have had a strong offseason with the acquisitions that they have made. In addition to clearing enough cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein in NBA free agency, the team added even more future draft capital in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Josh Smith Commented On Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post

Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards posted a video to Instagram of a new commercial that he is in. Former NBA star Josh Smith commented on the post. Smith played for the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.
NBA

