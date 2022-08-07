ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson has been signed, released and signed again so often over his NFL career that he’s lost count. For the record: 27 signings/re-signings to go with 17 releases/cuts spanning 14 different teams, according to his lengthy transaction page. The 36-year-old can’t instantly recall all the quarterbacks he’s backed up, competed against or beaten out since being picked in the fifth round by Tampa Bay in 2008. He had to think for a long moment just to name the ones he’s crossed paths with who’ve won Super Bowl titles (three, by his tally). “If I’m leaving out somebody, sorry,” Johnson said with a laugh after a recent practice, where he continues to make a strong case to back up Russell Wilson. “Being able to throw the ball, put that jersey on, that’s a blessing. I’m just enjoying every minute of every moment.”

DENVER, CO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO