Maize, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week

A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Building heat dome set to bring high heat back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today we’ll see plentiful sunshine and warm high temperatures into the 90s statewide. The humidity will be low allowing for this afternoon to feel comfortable. We’ll begin trending toward 100 degrees as a building heat dome begins taking aim on Kansas...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Heat melts Park City man's roof

Where's Shane? In Hutchinson! Shane checks out the Cosmosphere as kids go back to school. A new spending proposal out of Capitol Hill could lead to more renewable energy and jobs in Kansas, industry experts say. K-State holds open media practice, first looks at new QB Adrian Martinez. Updated: Aug....
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Shop Local: Stroot Lockers Beef Jerky

I was out in Goddard one morning and decided to swing by Stroot Lockers. It’s been forever since I last had their beef jerky and had to get my hands on some. They had three different bags of jerky available: regular, teriyaki and jalapeno. The gentleman working the counter said the regular was the most popular, followed by the jalapeno, so those are the two I went with.
GODDARD, KS
abc17news.com

Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
GODDARD, KS
adastraradio.com

Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas

RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
WICHITA, KS
North Platte Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
GENOA, NE
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people. Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help. Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?

Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Black activists in Wichita lead the way in USD 259 school board voting reform

Several leaders and activists from Wichita’s Black community attended the Aug. 8 Wichita Public Schools board meeting to ask it to change the way the district elects its board of education members. Some cited a July 25 Wichita Beacon story that showed recent redistricting of board member districts further diluted the political influence of Wichita’s Black population.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Home heavily damaged in SE Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries, but a southeast Wichita home suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday night house fire. Wichita fire crews saw heavy smoke throughout when they responded to the fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. in the 9600 block of East Mount Vernon, near Harry and Webb Road. Specifically, the home was in the 1900 block of South Stacey.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Mayor Whipple hopes Indiana business will look to Wichita for potential growth

"We're perfect for a company like this who is wondering if they can attract and retain that next talent given Indiana's new political climate." Wichita's Mayor Brandon Whipple says he is hoping he and one of Indiana's largest employers can talk business, after business Eli Lilly said it was left "feeling uneasy" by lawmakers' decision to restrict most abortion rights in the state.
WICHITA, KS

