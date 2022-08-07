Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wichitabyeb.com
Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week
A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
KWCH.com
Building heat dome set to bring high heat back to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today we’ll see plentiful sunshine and warm high temperatures into the 90s statewide. The humidity will be low allowing for this afternoon to feel comfortable. We’ll begin trending toward 100 degrees as a building heat dome begins taking aim on Kansas...
Zoo’s oldest resident — gone since 2009 — is finally back home. All 508 pounds of him.
Rocket the 90-year-old Aldabra tortoise and confirmed escape artist has been gone for 13 years.
The Quiznos sub chain is no more in Wichita, but a new chain is taking over its last spot
The Quiznos was the last one still operating in Wichita, but its space will soon be home to a colorful new restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson BBQ holding Jones Family Fundraiser today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hickory Stik BBQ at 25 North Main in Hutchinson is holding a fundraiser Wednesday for the Jones Family. They will donate 10% of all sales to the family and 100% of the Sales from the special Jones Mac Attack Stacker Sandwich. The special sandwich is...
insideradio.com
Rocking M Media Circles Which Stations It Wants To Auction In Bankruptcy Reorganization.
Rocking M Media is putting a dozen full-power stations and a translator up for auction, including its Wichita stations, as part of its bankruptcy reorganization. The move is designed to raise enough funds that would allow the company launched in 2007 by Monte and Doris Miller to continue, albeit with a focus on smaller Kansas markets.
KWCH.com
Heat melts Park City man's roof
Where's Shane? In Hutchinson! Shane checks out the Cosmosphere as kids go back to school. A new spending proposal out of Capitol Hill could lead to more renewable energy and jobs in Kansas, industry experts say. K-State holds open media practice, first looks at new QB Adrian Martinez. Updated: Aug....
wichitabyeb.com
Shop Local: Stroot Lockers Beef Jerky
I was out in Goddard one morning and decided to swing by Stroot Lockers. It’s been forever since I last had their beef jerky and had to get my hands on some. They had three different bags of jerky available: regular, teriyaki and jalapeno. The gentleman working the counter said the regular was the most popular, followed by the jalapeno, so those are the two I went with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc17news.com
Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
adastraradio.com
Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas
RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people. Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help. Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?
Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
Remains of ‘Upham Girl’ identified as Kansas teen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs detectives identified Upham Girl’s remains as 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison from Wichita, Kansas. Dorothy’s skeletal remains were found on March 10, 1985, when three men who were rabbit hunting came across her skeletal remains off County Rd. E73 near Upham. The road was frequented by ranchers and […]
KAKE TV
Well-known Wichita couple shares their Alzheimer’s story to raise awareness
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alzheimer’s affects more than 55,000 people in Kansas and it kills one in three US senior citizens. Mark and Barbara Chamberlin spend their time these days relaxing, whether it's by the pool or traveling around the world. However now they're venturing into new territory, Alzheimer’s.
Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
Black activists in Wichita lead the way in USD 259 school board voting reform
Several leaders and activists from Wichita’s Black community attended the Aug. 8 Wichita Public Schools board meeting to ask it to change the way the district elects its board of education members. Some cited a July 25 Wichita Beacon story that showed recent redistricting of board member districts further diluted the political influence of Wichita’s Black population.
KWCH.com
Home heavily damaged in SE Wichita fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries, but a southeast Wichita home suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday night house fire. Wichita fire crews saw heavy smoke throughout when they responded to the fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. in the 9600 block of East Mount Vernon, near Harry and Webb Road. Specifically, the home was in the 1900 block of South Stacey.
KAKE TV
Mayor Whipple hopes Indiana business will look to Wichita for potential growth
"We're perfect for a company like this who is wondering if they can attract and retain that next talent given Indiana's new political climate." Wichita's Mayor Brandon Whipple says he is hoping he and one of Indiana's largest employers can talk business, after business Eli Lilly said it was left "feeling uneasy" by lawmakers' decision to restrict most abortion rights in the state.
Comments / 0